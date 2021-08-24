Carjackers Rear-Ending Victims' Cars; Police Alert Issued For North Side Residents

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday issued an alert about a string of carjackings that have been happening in Northwest Side neighborhoods. The carjackings have happened since July 31 in the Avondale, Albany Park, and Old Irving Park neighborhoods. In each incident, the assailants came up to a parked car where someone is inside, ordered the person inside out at gunpoint, and drove off. In one incident, the assailants gabbed the keys from the victim’s hand and pushed the victim to the ground before driving off. The incidents happened at the following times and locations: • At 10:02 p.m. Saturday, July 31 in the 3400 block of North Hamlin Avenue; • At 1:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the 4900 block of North St. Louis Avenue; • At 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, in the 4500 block of West Patterson Avenue. There were three male suspects between the ages of 18 and 20 in the Hamlin Avenue incident, and two male suspects in the other two incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.