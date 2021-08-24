Cancel
Public Safety

Carjackers Rear-Ending Victims' Cars; Police Alert Issued For North Side Residents

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offenders rear-end the cars of the victims. When the victim stops and gets out of their car, to exchange information, the guys enter the victim’s cars and drive off.

