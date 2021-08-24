Sikeston events calendar

(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sikeston:

Graveside service Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Here is James Sikes’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of James Sikes of Scott City, Missouri, born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, who...

Community Zumba Workout Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 254 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO

Every Tuesday night 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Zumba really is the most fun workout you'll ever do. Nobody cares if you don't know how to dance, if you're off beat the whole time, or you have to rest in...

The U-5 Conference 2021 Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 710 Southern Expressway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

The U-5 Conference is a gathering of 5 fold ministry leaders for a time of fellowship and impartation .

Southeast Missouri Food Bank 10th Annual Golf Classic Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4700 Cords Way #7411, Cape Girardeau, MO

On Monday August 30th starting at 12:30 p.m. the Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be having their 10th Annual Golf Classic at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape. This tournament is a 4-Person Scramble...

Mass in the Saint Francis Chapel Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 211 St Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO

Join us for mass in the Saint Francis Medical Center Chapel! Please note that, during this time: Mass will only be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays Mass is restricted to Saint Francis...