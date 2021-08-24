Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sikeston, MO

Sikeston events calendar

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 7 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sikeston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1Vam_0bbOri8g00

Graveside service

Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Here is James Sikes’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of James Sikes of Scott City, Missouri, born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, who...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UE3dW_0bbOri8g00

Community Zumba Workout

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 254 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO

Every Tuesday night 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Zumba really is the most fun workout you'll ever do. Nobody cares if you don't know how to dance, if you're off beat the whole time, or you have to rest in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvAED_0bbOri8g00

The U-5 Conference 2021

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 710 Southern Expressway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

The U-5 Conference is a gathering of 5 fold ministry leaders for a time of fellowship and impartation .

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaOGg_0bbOri8g00

Southeast Missouri Food Bank 10th Annual Golf Classic

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4700 Cords Way #7411, Cape Girardeau, MO

On Monday August 30th starting at 12:30 p.m. the Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be having their 10th Annual Golf Classic at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape. This tournament is a 4-Person Scramble...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Eyii_0bbOri8g00

Mass in the Saint Francis Chapel

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 211 St Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO

Join us for mass in the Saint Francis Medical Center Chapel! Please note that, during this time: Mass will only be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays Mass is restricted to Saint Francis...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
202
Followers
382
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Sikeston, MO
Government
City
Bonne Terre, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Cape Girardeau, MO
Obituaries
City
Scott City, MO
City
Sikeston, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Sikeston, MO
Obituaries
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#St Francis#Golf#Live Events#Mo Join#Fridays Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy