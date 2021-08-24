Sikeston events calendar
(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sikeston:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Here is James Sikes’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of James Sikes of Scott City, Missouri, born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, who...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 254 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO
Every Tuesday night 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Zumba really is the most fun workout you'll ever do. Nobody cares if you don't know how to dance, if you're off beat the whole time, or you have to rest in...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 710 Southern Expressway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
The U-5 Conference is a gathering of 5 fold ministry leaders for a time of fellowship and impartation .
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 4700 Cords Way #7411, Cape Girardeau, MO
On Monday August 30th starting at 12:30 p.m. the Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be having their 10th Annual Golf Classic at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape. This tournament is a 4-Person Scramble...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 211 St Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO
Join us for mass in the Saint Francis Medical Center Chapel! Please note that, during this time: Mass will only be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays Mass is restricted to Saint Francis...
