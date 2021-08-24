Cancel
Athens, TX

Athens events calendar

Posted by 
Athens Journal
 7 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) Athens has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Athens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxSZj_0bbOrhFx00

Back Yard Bass

Eustace, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 14225 FM 316 N, Eustace, TX

Back Yard Bass at Purtis Creek State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife, Kemp, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:30 am to 11:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJbxs_0bbOrhFx00

1st Annual Henderson County Republican Party Banquet - Postponed

Athens, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 Park Dr, Athens, TX 75751

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, we have been forced to postpone our event once again. The Henderson County Republican Party first ever (Formerly Spring) Banquet will be rescheduled. Ignore the date information above. No date is currently set. Please stay tuned to this page for more details. If you have already purchased tickets, you may keep your tickets for the rescheduled event. If you wish to get a refund on tickets, please email hcrpspringbanquet@gmail.com.There will be a VIP Rece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGwWy_0bbOrhFx00

Beginner Fly Fishing Class

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5550 FM2495, Athens, TX

Master fly-fisher Bob Cappallo of Corsicana will teach fly-fishing for beginners. These classes are open to adults and youth accompanied with an adult. No experience is required. Equipment will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axIsB_0bbOrhFx00

Buddy's FOOTBALL Madness Party

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Crestway St, Athens, TX

Who's ready for FOOTBALL 🏈?? Come enjoy a party with us at Buddy's!! Let me know below if you can make it!! Free food, games, and prizes... We will be Giving Away a brand new 50" TV!! Why...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aCF5_0bbOrhFx00

Live Music: Purple Acoustic Circle with Scarlett at The Experience in Edom

Edom, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8334 FM279, Edom, TX

Come out to the Experience and Jam with us Thursday Nights. Chef Hobbles is always surprising us with tasty appetizers that dazzle our taste buds throughout the night! For more events, go to...

Athens, TX
