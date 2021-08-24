Cancel
Fallon, NV

Fallon calendar: Coming events

Fallon News Watch
 7 days ago

(FALLON, NV) Live events are lining up on the Fallon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fallon area:

Morning History Hike

Silver Springs, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 10000 US-95 ALT, Silver Springs, NV

Join our park interpreter for a short hike (approximately 1 mile) around historic Fort Churchill. See the fort ruins, learn about the early history of the area, and hear stories about daily life...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fernley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Femley, NV 89408

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Feeding an Army

Silver Springs, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 10000 US-95 ALT, Silver Springs, NV

Since its inception in 1775, the United States military has been responsible for feeding its troops. Numerous challenges, including the procurement and transportation of food, dangerous or tough...

Celebration of Life for Garrett Gene Frey

Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Come share a story or memory about Garrett and stay for a potluck reception after the service. Meat will be provided. Let’s remember all the good times we had with our much loved brother.

Pennington Life Center Open House

Fallon, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Stop by the Life Center between 4-7pm to meet the staff, see what's new and enjoy an ice cream sundae.

