Buffalo, MN

Live events coming up in Buffalo

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 7 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Live events are coming to Buffalo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmCkW_0bbOrfUV00

Maple Lake Mattress Fundraiser

Maple Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Hwy 55 E, Maple Lake, MN

Cheer your favorite football clubs at the top football leagues in Maple Lake. From the biggest events like the FA Cup to the local football tournaments near you; there is everything that speaks...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAm62_0bbOrfUV00

The Roaring Twenties: Lessons of Love from Leading Ladies

Buffalo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1207 N Hwy 25, Buffalo, MN 55313

Embrace the Twenties with award-winning author & Jazz singer, Liz Kelly, as she takes us back in time bringing us a deeper look at love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nwria_0bbOrfUV00

S.A.M (semi-auto, mechanical) $21.99 paintball (6)

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5494 Fairhill Dr SE, Buffalo, MN

$21.99 includes gun, goggles and 200 paintballs! Tickets must be purchased in advance. Game size is limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118fZp_0bbOrfUV00

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at BUFFALO ROCK

Buffalo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4527 23rd Street Southeast, Buffalo, MN 55313

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KA84_0bbOrfUV00

Monticello Football Booster Club Tailgate Extravaganza!

Monticello, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1209 Golf Course Road, Monticello, MN 55362

Join Monti Football Coaches, Parents, Family, Alumi & Fans for a Night of Fun! Meet New Head Coach Andy Pierskalla!

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

