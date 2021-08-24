Live events coming up in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, MN) Live events are coming to Buffalo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

Maple Lake Mattress Fundraiser Maple Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Hwy 55 E, Maple Lake, MN

The Roaring Twenties: Lessons of Love from Leading Ladies Buffalo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1207 N Hwy 25, Buffalo, MN 55313

Embrace the Twenties with award-winning author & Jazz singer, Liz Kelly, as she takes us back in time bringing us a deeper look at love.

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5494 Fairhill Dr SE, Buffalo, MN

$21.99 includes gun, goggles and 200 paintballs! Tickets must be purchased in advance. Game size is limited.

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at BUFFALO ROCK Buffalo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4527 23rd Street Southeast, Buffalo, MN 55313

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Monticello Football Booster Club Tailgate Extravaganza! Monticello, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1209 Golf Course Road, Monticello, MN 55362

Join Monti Football Coaches, Parents, Family, Alumi & Fans for a Night of Fun! Meet New Head Coach Andy Pierskalla!