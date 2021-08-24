Susanville calendar: What's coming up

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Susanville has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Susanville area:

Stage 4: Walking with the Unknown: Finding Center in a World of Change Blairsden Graeagle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sierra Nevada's Mohawk Valley, Graeagle, CA 96103

We believe that the most advanced practice of leadership, is not knowing, being entirely open to what is unseen, emergent, and beyond.

Wednesday Evening Study Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 450 Richmond Rd, Susanville, CA

Pastor Mike Scanlan is teaching through the Bible on Sunday mornings . If your in the Susanville area, please join us Sundays at 8:30am & 10:30am at the church. We livestream all of our services...

Plumas County Stand Down — Healing California Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 59 Bell Ln, Quincy, CA

We will be returning to the Plumas County Stand Down in August 2021 for the third consecutive year. This event is for dental professionals, vision professionals, and general volunteers.

TAVIA AND ZEALYN LIVE IN SUSANVILLE, CA Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 705-670 U.S. 395 E, Susanville, CA 96130

TAVIA and Zealyn are hitting the road for the Party at Your Place Tour!

Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 438 Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio Description: font Event Date: 8/26/2021 Event Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Pacific Location: Drunk Brush 436-438 Main Street Grover Alley in the...