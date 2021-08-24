Cancel
Susanville, CA

Susanville calendar: What's coming up

Susanville Daily
 7 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Susanville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Susanville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPwGi_0bbOrebm00

Stage 4: Walking with the Unknown: Finding Center in a World of Change

Blairsden Graeagle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sierra Nevada's Mohawk Valley, Graeagle, CA 96103

We believe that the most advanced practice of leadership, is not knowing, being entirely open to what is unseen, emergent,  and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MgU5_0bbOrebm00

Wednesday Evening Study

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 450 Richmond Rd, Susanville, CA

Pastor Mike Scanlan is teaching through the Bible on Sunday mornings . If your in the Susanville area, please join us Sundays at 8:30am & 10:30am at the church. We livestream all of our services...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3px0O7_0bbOrebm00

Plumas County Stand Down — Healing California

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 59 Bell Ln, Quincy, CA

We will be returning to the Plumas County Stand Down in August 2021 for the third consecutive year. This event is for dental professionals, vision professionals, and general volunteers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U91Xf_0bbOrebm00

TAVIA AND ZEALYN LIVE IN SUSANVILLE, CA

Susanville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 705-670 U.S. 395 E, Susanville, CA 96130

TAVIA and Zealyn are hitting the road for the Party at Your Place Tour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSOCj_0bbOrebm00

Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 438 Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio Description: font Event Date: 8/26/2021 Event Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Pacific Location: Drunk Brush 436-438 Main Street Grover Alley in the...

Comments / 0

Susanville, CA
