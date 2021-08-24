Aberdeen events coming soon

(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are coming to Aberdeen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:

GGHI Member Appreciation BBQ Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 506 Duffy St, Aberdeen, WA

Please join us for our annual Greater Grays Harbor Member Appreciation BBQ! We appreciate each and every one of our members investment in our organization and take this opportunity to personally...

Service Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Clarice Dawn Jackson of Hoquiam passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her Hoquiam home. She was 83. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Calvary Lutheran...

Grays Harbor Farmers Market Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1956 Riverside Ave, Hoquiam, WA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9AM - 5:30PMFridays, 9AM - 6PMSaturdays, 9AM - 5PMSundays, 11AM - 4PM Location:1956 Riverside Avenue

Public Hearing of Bill No. 21-06 Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:15 PM

The City of Aberdeen will hold a second reading and public hearing on Bill No. 21-06 an Ordinance amending Aberdeen Municipal Code 2.60.040(J) regarding Park Hours.The Zoom link and Call-in...

The Fast and the Furious (2001) Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 313 7th St, Hoquiam, WA

Fri & Sat, August 27 & 28 @ 7:30 Tickets are $6 for all ages Tickets are available at City Drug, Harbor Drug, online, and at the door 30 minutes prior to the show. Gang leader and street racer...