Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, WA

Aberdeen events coming soon

Posted by 
Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 7 days ago

(ABERDEEN, WA) Live events are coming to Aberdeen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gPlz_0bbOrdj300

GGHI Member Appreciation BBQ

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 506 Duffy St, Aberdeen, WA

Please join us for our annual Greater Grays Harbor Member Appreciation BBQ! We appreciate each and every one of our members investment in our organization and take this opportunity to personally...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5AaQ_0bbOrdj300

Service

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Clarice Dawn Jackson of Hoquiam passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her Hoquiam home. She was 83. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Calvary Lutheran...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Mh2X_0bbOrdj300

Grays Harbor Farmers Market

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1956 Riverside Ave, Hoquiam, WA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9AM - 5:30PMFridays, 9AM - 6PMSaturdays, 9AM - 5PMSundays, 11AM - 4PM Location:1956 Riverside Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKAhh_0bbOrdj300

Public Hearing of Bill No. 21-06

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:15 PM

The City of Aberdeen will hold a second reading and public hearing on Bill No. 21-06 an Ordinance amending Aberdeen Municipal Code 2.60.040(J) regarding Park Hours.The Zoom link and Call-in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32r29j_0bbOrdj300

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 313 7th St, Hoquiam, WA

Fri & Sat, August 27 & 28 @ 7:30 Tickets are $6 for all ages Tickets are available at City Drug, Harbor Drug, online, and at the door 30 minutes prior to the show. Gang leader and street racer...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
123
Followers
328
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
City
Hoquiam, WA
Aberdeen, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Home, WA
Hoquiam, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Greater Grays#Appreciation Bbq#Ordinance#Aberdeen Municipal#City Drug Harbor Drug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy