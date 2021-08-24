Live events coming up in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

Youth Day Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6533 County Rd 87, Alexandria, MN

The Youth Outdoor Activity Day is a free family friendly event intended to provide youth a fun environment in which to learn about outdoor recreation. The event includes trap shooting, archery...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1623 10th Ave E, Alexandria, MN

This class is specifically for those who have lost a spouse. Losing a spouse is all consuming and affects every aspect of our life. In addition, the loneliness is very difficult to deal with...

9:00AM Worship Service Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN

Welcome to Lake Community Church! We invite you to worship with us in one of the following ways.

Summer Lunch Program Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 Lake St, Alexandria, MN

Zion Lutheran School is again offering summer lunch FREE to all children 18 and under. This will be drive-thru style where you will receive lunch and breakfast for the following day. Any questions...

PERA @ Douglas County Public Works – From Hire to Retire Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 526 Willow Dr, Alexandria, MN

From Hire to Retire is the perfect place for members to begin and to continue education on PERA benefits. The program is designed for new PERA members, those who are close to retirement, and...