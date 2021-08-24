Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Live events coming up in Alexandria

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25z50t_0bbOrcqK00

Youth Day

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6533 County Rd 87, Alexandria, MN

The Youth Outdoor Activity Day is a free family friendly event intended to provide youth a fun environment in which to learn about outdoor recreation. The event includes trap shooting, archery...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsUCc_0bbOrcqK00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1623 10th Ave E, Alexandria, MN

This class is specifically for those who have lost a spouse. Losing a spouse is all consuming and affects every aspect of our life. In addition, the loneliness is very difficult to deal with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEeF5_0bbOrcqK00

9:00AM Worship Service

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 490 Voyager Dr, Alexandria, MN

Welcome to Lake Community Church! We invite you to worship with us in one of the following ways.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJhXy_0bbOrcqK00

Summer Lunch Program

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 Lake St, Alexandria, MN

Zion Lutheran School is again offering summer lunch FREE to all children 18 and under. This will be drive-thru style where you will receive lunch and breakfast for the following day. Any questions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6sPG_0bbOrcqK00

PERA @ Douglas County Public Works – From Hire to Retire

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 526 Willow Dr, Alexandria, MN

From Hire to Retire is the perfect place for members to begin and to continue education on PERA benefits. The program is designed for new PERA members, those who are close to retirement, and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
92
Followers
406
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
Alexandria, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Lake Community Church#Mn Zion Lutheran School#Pera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy