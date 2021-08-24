Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Coming soon: Pikeville events

Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 7 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pikeville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSK0C_0bbOrbxb00

Williamson Farmers Market

Williamson, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 54 W 3rd Ave West, Williamson, WV

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 5 - November 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: 54 3rd Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxrlM_0bbOrbxb00

Conquer Technology

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 Lee Ave, Pikeville, KY

Conquer Technology is a general computer and internet basic skills learning class for all ages and skill levels. The class covers knowledge of basic computer parts; navigating personal computers...

Learn More

Teddy Bear T-Shirts

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 126 Lee Ave, Pikeville, KY

Use fabric markers and stencils to decorate and design a mini t-shirt for your teddy bear or other stuffed animal/doll. Then check out a book to read to (or with) your bear! All materials...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rxad8_0bbOrbxb00

Psy Shalis

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 180 Town Mountain Rd Ste 114, Pikeville, KY

Psy will be here doing reading from 10-1:30 on July 24th. Cost is $30 and just call or message for an appointment.

Learn More

A Date We Will Always Remember: September 11, 2001

Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 Lee Ave, Pikeville, KY

2021 marks the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks. To this day, it is a powerful tragedy that Americans who were alive during that time remember vividly. A day where the terrorist group Al-Qaeda...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
272
Followers
405
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

