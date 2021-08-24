Coming soon: Pikeville events

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pikeville area:

Williamson Farmers Market Williamson, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 54 W 3rd Ave West, Williamson, WV

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 5 - November 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: 54 3rd Avenue

Conquer Technology Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 Lee Ave, Pikeville, KY

Conquer Technology is a general computer and internet basic skills learning class for all ages and skill levels. The class covers knowledge of basic computer parts; navigating personal computers...

Teddy Bear T-Shirts Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 126 Lee Ave, Pikeville, KY

Use fabric markers and stencils to decorate and design a mini t-shirt for your teddy bear or other stuffed animal/doll. Then check out a book to read to (or with) your bear! All materials...

Psy Shalis Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 180 Town Mountain Rd Ste 114, Pikeville, KY

Psy will be here doing reading from 10-1:30 on July 24th. Cost is $30 and just call or message for an appointment.

A Date We Will Always Remember: September 11, 2001 Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 Lee Ave, Pikeville, KY

2021 marks the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks. To this day, it is a powerful tragedy that Americans who were alive during that time remember vividly. A day where the terrorist group Al-Qaeda...