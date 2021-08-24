Cancel
Easton, MD

Live events Easton — what’s coming up

Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EASTON, MD) Live events are lining up on the Easton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Easton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJcb3_0bbOrWUq00

12th Annual Ridgely Lions Club Golf Tournament

Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 10142 Old Cordova Road, Easton, MD 21601

The Ridgely Lions Club proudly gives scholarships to graduating seniors from our town to pursue higher education opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYCNX_0bbOrWUq00

Easton Farmers Market

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Block of, N Harrison St, Easton, MD

As one of the earliest settled areas of the United States, the Delmarva Peninsula – including Talbot County and the town of Easton – has a long and proud history […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrAHJ_0bbOrWUq00

NENA 911 Center Supervisor

Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601

Course Description This course will give new supervisors the skills they need to succeed in their positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8SVv_0bbOrWUq00

Festival of Hope

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD

The Talbot Goes Purple year five kick-off Overdose Awareness Day will be happening at Idlewild Park with Live Music with Alive @5, Free Pit Beef or Hot Dog, Chips & Drink, Face Painting, Balloon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxQqO_0bbOrWUq00

Sounds of the Summer

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The EEDC is pleased to sponsor music in downtown Easton this summer! Come listen to local musicians in the heart of Easton's historic district while you enjoy shopping and dinning in the most...

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Live Music#Scholarships#Hot Dog#The Ridgely Lions Club#Md#Eedc
