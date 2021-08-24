Live events Easton — what’s coming up

(EASTON, MD) Live events are lining up on the Easton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Easton:

12th Annual Ridgely Lions Club Golf Tournament Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 10142 Old Cordova Road, Easton, MD 21601

The Ridgely Lions Club proudly gives scholarships to graduating seniors from our town to pursue higher education opportunities.

Easton Farmers Market Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Block of, N Harrison St, Easton, MD

As one of the earliest settled areas of the United States, the Delmarva Peninsula – including Talbot County and the town of Easton – has a long and proud history […]

NENA 911 Center Supervisor Easton, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601

Course Description This course will give new supervisors the skills they need to succeed in their positions.

Festival of Hope Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD

The Talbot Goes Purple year five kick-off Overdose Awareness Day will be happening at Idlewild Park with Live Music with Alive @5, Free Pit Beef or Hot Dog, Chips & Drink, Face Painting, Balloon...

Sounds of the Summer Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The EEDC is pleased to sponsor music in downtown Easton this summer! Come listen to local musicians in the heart of Easton's historic district while you enjoy shopping and dinning in the most...