Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven events coming soon

Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 7 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Brookhaven area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgB6I_0bbOrVc700

We're All About NCLEX | Hurst Review

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 127 S Railroad Ave, Brookhaven, MS

Here we'll demonstrate Hurst Review's step-by-step clinical approach to NCLEX® success, role model application, and critical thinking skills, and talk through high-level NCLEX® questions and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziKWI_0bbOrVc700

Graveside service

Crystal Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Here is Brenda Brown Heath’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Brenda Brown Heath in Greenwood...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqhxD_0bbOrVc700

Jayess Sunset Jubilee

Jayess, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Events happening in Jayess on Saturday, 28th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Jayess like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OimY7_0bbOrVc700

PCAC Membership Party

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Your chance to show your support for the Pike County Arts Council. Membership includes tickets to all events for the 2021-2022 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUSPy_0bbOrVc700

Core Qualifying Class

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1213 Hampton Dr, Brookhaven, MS

Please join us for a Core Qualifying Class Saturday, August 28, at the Hampton Inn in Brookhaven, MS. This class will cover an introduction to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Best Management...

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
