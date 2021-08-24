Brookhaven events coming soon

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Brookhaven area:

We're All About NCLEX | Hurst Review Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 127 S Railroad Ave, Brookhaven, MS

Here we'll demonstrate Hurst Review's step-by-step clinical approach to NCLEX® success, role model application, and critical thinking skills, and talk through high-level NCLEX® questions and...

Graveside service Crystal Springs, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Here is Brenda Brown Heath’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Brenda Brown Heath in Greenwood...

Jayess Sunset Jubilee Jayess, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Events happening in Jayess on Saturday, 28th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Jayess like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

PCAC Membership Party McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Your chance to show your support for the Pike County Arts Council. Membership includes tickets to all events for the 2021-2022 season.

Core Qualifying Class Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1213 Hampton Dr, Brookhaven, MS

Please join us for a Core Qualifying Class Saturday, August 28, at the Hampton Inn in Brookhaven, MS. This class will cover an introduction to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Best Management...