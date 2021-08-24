What’s up Mechanicsville: Local events calendar
(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Live events are lining up on the Mechanicsville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mechanicsville area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 130 Hospital Road, Suite 205, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Learn general first aid techniques and CPR for adults, infants and children. Receive a CPR card valid for two years upon completion of class
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Thanks Kurt for hosting this ride! Hi everyone. This ride will be a total of about 14 miles with a few stops along the way. There are a few hills but I’m hoping to minimize the climbing. There are...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD
Get ready for a full night of radial action at MDIR!!! Top notch drag radial prep provided all night for record runs under the lights! Test Tune and Grudge
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Season:Summer Market Hours: Starting May 1, 2021 Monday - Saturday, 8AM - 6PMLocation:37600 New Market Road
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Annual Fundraiser with rides, food, games, and prizes. Great for kids of all ages.
