Mechanicsville, MD

What’s up Mechanicsville: Local events calendar

Mechanicsville Daily
Mechanicsville Daily
 7 days ago

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Live events are lining up on the Mechanicsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mechanicsville area:

CPR, AED and First Aid

Prince Frederick, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 130 Hospital Road, Suite 205, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Learn general first aid techniques and CPR for adults, infants and children. Receive a CPR card valid for two years upon completion of class

Time to get crabby. Southern Maryland - St. Mary's Crab Festival ride

Hollywood, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Thanks Kurt for hosting this ride! Hi everyone. This ride will be a total of about 14 miles with a few stops along the way. There are a few hills but I’m hoping to minimize the climbing. There are...

Total Chaos Night of Radials

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, MD

Get ready for a full night of radial action at MDIR!!! Top notch drag radial prep provided all night for record runs under the lights! Test Tune and Grudge

North Saint Mary's Farmers Market

Mechanicsville, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: Starting May 1, 2021 Monday - Saturday, 8AM - 6PMLocation:37600 New Market Road

Hollywood VFD Annual Carnival

Hollywood, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Annual Fundraiser with rides, food, games, and prizes. Great for kids of all ages.

ABOUT

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

