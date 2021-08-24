Batesville events coming soon

(BATESVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Batesville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Batesville area:

Gold Together Fun Run Mountain View Benefiting the American Cancer Society Mountain View, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 109 N Peabody Ave, Mountain View, AR 72560

Support courageous kids by signing up for the Gold Together Fun Run this Labor Day Weekend in Mountain View, AR

Haven Reunion Drasco, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 19 Wynn Stadium Dr., Drasco, AR 72530

Join us this Mabon for the Family Reunion of a lifetime! A weekend camping event reborn with classes, rituals, vendors, revels, and more!

Drasco Band Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St H, Mountain View, AR

A band that will keep you entertained with their diversity. They write some of their own songs, and sing a mix of country and classic rock. wait till you hear tem perform WHITE CROSSES written by...

FLINTKNAPPING: Ask the Experts Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 380 S 9th St, Batesville, AR

Join our experts for an afternoon of flintknapping. What is flintknapping? It is the making of flaked or chipped stone tools. Dr. Julie Morrow, Nick Spivey, and Jeff Gatewood will be demonstrating...

Old Time Jam – Mountain View Pickin’ Park Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 W Washington St, Mountain View, AR

Old Time Music jam at the Pickin\' Park in Mountain View, across from Kin Folks parking lot. Come to listen or come to play. Wednesday evenings from 5:15 to about 7:15.

