Batesville, AR

Batesville events coming soon

 7 days ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Batesville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Batesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3Uk1_0bbOrHVB00

Gold Together Fun Run Mountain View Benefiting the American Cancer Society

Mountain View, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 109 N Peabody Ave, Mountain View, AR 72560

Support courageous kids by signing up for the Gold Together Fun Run this Labor Day Weekend in Mountain View, AR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2Mkg_0bbOrHVB00

Haven Reunion

Drasco, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 19 Wynn Stadium Dr., Drasco, AR 72530

Join us this Mabon for the Family Reunion of a lifetime! A weekend camping event reborn with classes, rituals, vendors, revels, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciAZQ_0bbOrHVB00

Drasco Band

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 W Main St H, Mountain View, AR

A band that will keep you entertained with their diversity. They write some of their own songs, and sing a mix of country and classic rock. wait till you hear tem perform WHITE CROSSES written by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCfs9_0bbOrHVB00

FLINTKNAPPING: Ask the Experts

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 380 S 9th St, Batesville, AR

Join our experts for an afternoon of flintknapping. What is flintknapping? It is the making of flaked or chipped stone tools. Dr. Julie Morrow, Nick Spivey, and Jeff Gatewood will be demonstrating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkwFD_0bbOrHVB00

Old Time Jam – Mountain View Pickin’ Park

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 W Washington St, Mountain View, AR

Old Time Music jam at the Pickin\' Park in Mountain View, across from Kin Folks parking lot. Come to listen or come to play. Wednesday evenings from 5:15 to about 7:15.\n

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

