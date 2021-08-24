Marshfield events calendar

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Live events are coming to Marshfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshfield:

1Goose Promotions Demolition Derby at the CWSF Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 E 17th St, Marshfield, WI

Are you ready for a SMASHING good time? Then grab your tickets and come watch the crash’em smash 'em action at this year's Demolition Derby at the Central Wisconsin State Fair! Watch as drivers...

Jordan Davis Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 513 E 17th St, Marshfield, WI

Dates & Times: Friday, August 27th, 2021 from 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM Saturday, August 28th, 2021 from 9:00 PM - 11:30 PM Location: Family Entertainment Tent The Diamonds & Whiskey Band is a...

Nutz Deep II – Marshfield Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 809 S Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Though it's an unusual name, we represent some of the best Marshfield has to offer! Nutz Deep II was established in 1982 as a tavern that served various types of tap and bottled beer as well as...

Yoga in the Plaza Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 S Chestnut Ave, Marshfield, WI

It’s Yoga in the Plaza – every Saturday morning this summer. Whether you have never stepped foot on a mat or are a daily yogi, these classes are for you. Experience the beauty of practicing yoga...

Pumpkin Painting "Family Art Party" Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

A great opportunity to spend quality time with your child.