Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield events calendar

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 7 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Live events are coming to Marshfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marshfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dKck_0bbOrC5Y00

1Goose Promotions Demolition Derby at the CWSF

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 E 17th St, Marshfield, WI

Are you ready for a SMASHING good time? Then grab your tickets and come watch the crash’em smash 'em action at this year's Demolition Derby at the Central Wisconsin State Fair! Watch as drivers...

Learn More

Jordan Davis

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 513 E 17th St, Marshfield, WI

Dates & Times: Friday, August 27th, 2021 from 9:30 PM - 11:30 PM Saturday, August 28th, 2021 from 9:00 PM - 11:30 PM Location: Family Entertainment Tent The Diamonds & Whiskey Band is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk1mo_0bbOrC5Y00

Nutz Deep II – Marshfield

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 809 S Central Ave, Marshfield, WI

Though it's an unusual name, we represent some of the best Marshfield has to offer! Nutz Deep II was established in 1982 as a tavern that served various types of tap and bottled beer as well as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7I1d_0bbOrC5Y00

Yoga in the Plaza

Marshfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 S Chestnut Ave, Marshfield, WI

It’s Yoga in the Plaza – every Saturday morning this summer. Whether you have never stepped foot on a mat or are a daily yogi, these classes are for you. Experience the beauty of practicing yoga...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gl6ay_0bbOrC5Y00

Pumpkin Painting "Family Art Party"

Marshfield, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 208 South Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, WI 54449

A great opportunity to spend quality time with your child.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
93
Followers
394
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Government
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Demolition Derby#Wi Dates Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy