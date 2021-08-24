What’s up Berea: Local events calendar

(BEREA, KY) Berea is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Berea area:

Farm to Tavern Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 S Main St North, Berea, KY

Join us in the garden at Boone Tavern for music, games and a cash bar. Enjoy house-made jalapeño and cheddar dogs with kielbasa for $6!

Open House at 1265 Blue Lick Road Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Looking for a view of the Pinnacles? Come see this established ''Heart Of Berea home with wooded lot on 2.2 +/- acres, features picnic area, concrete parking parking pad for boat or large RV, and...

The Birth Well Childbirth Class Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 406 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403

3 Hour In-Person Class from Experienced Educators, Birth Doulas, and Parents! Expert Tips & Tricks to Handle Labor and Enjoy Birth!

Copy of Cooking Club: Bread Scoring Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 311 North Main Street, Berea, KY 40403

Join the Farm Store Team for a unique class that will elevate your entertaining w a finished Charcuterie featuring local Meats & Cheeses

Dwell Retreat for Foster & Adoptive Moms Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St North, Berea, KY

Be the Village is so excited to host our first retreat for foster, adoptive, and kinship moms in Southern and Central Kentucky. The retreat will be held at the beautiful Historic Boone Tavern...