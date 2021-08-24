Live events Ottawa — what’s coming up

(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

Chuck Crain Concert Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 W Jefferson St, Ottawa, IL

Coming to Ottawa direct from Presley's Branson and RFD TV is Chuck Crain in Concert! Come, wear your mask and be ministered to by Chuck's music! A free will offering will be taken. Also check out...

Membership Class Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Interested in membership at Crossbridge? Come check out what that looks like!

Canopy Club H%26Ps Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Time set aside for some morning hop n' pops to work on canopy skills. No formal coaching will be provided, however experienced instructors will be participating in the event and available for...

Community Pack Walk Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Pack Walks are FREE to the community! Meetup locations and times will vary, but they will all be in the Ottawa and surrounding areas. I will do my best to update the event every week to show the...

8N2 Club Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Expanding upon our popular 'A' License Club we created the 8N2 Club! This year will be organized by experienced and welcoming local Zibby Alexander! Identifying a need for jumpers with 25-250...