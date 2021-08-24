Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa, IL

Live events Ottawa — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) Ottawa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ottawa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mlv46_0bbOr46z00

Chuck Crain Concert

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 W Jefferson St, Ottawa, IL

Coming to Ottawa direct from Presley's Branson and RFD TV is Chuck Crain in Concert! Come, wear your mask and be ministered to by Chuck's music! A free will offering will be taken. Also check out...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtUpA_0bbOr46z00

Membership Class

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Interested in membership at Crossbridge? Come check out what that looks like!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0lfK_0bbOr46z00

Canopy Club H%26Ps

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Time set aside for some morning hop n' pops to work on canopy skills. No formal coaching will be provided, however experienced instructors will be participating in the event and available for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqqPK_0bbOr46z00

Community Pack Walk

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Pack Walks are FREE to the community! Meetup locations and times will vary, but they will all be in the Ottawa and surrounding areas. I will do my best to update the event every week to show the...

Learn More

8N2 Club

Ottawa, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3215 E 1969th Rd, Ottawa, IL

Expanding upon our popular 'A' License Club we created the 8N2 Club! This year will be organized by experienced and welcoming local Zibby Alexander! Identifying a need for jumpers with 25-250...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
114
Followers
372
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#W Jefferson St#Il Coming#Rfd Tv#Crossbridge#Il Time#8n2 Club
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ottawa, IL
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy