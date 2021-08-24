Cancel
Hillsborough, NC

Live events coming up in Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
 7 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Hillsborough has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hillsborough area:

Carolina Piedmont Summertime Tea Talks

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 913 Arthur Minnis Rd, Hillsborough, NC 27278, Hillsborough, NC

Calling all foodies, tea lovers, locavores, and growers! Join us at RambleRill Farm in Hillsborough for an afternoon of tea. You’ll learn about tea growing and processing and its medicinal and...

Eno River Farmers Market

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 144 E Margaret Ln, Hillsborough, NC

Season: Year Round April - November, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pm December, 2020 - March 2021Saturdays, 10AM - 12PMLocation: 144 East Margaret Lane

Drowning Lovers

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 114 W King St, Hillsborough, NC

Drowning Lovers at Yonder: Southern Cocktails & Brew, 114 W King Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278, Hillsborough, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Birding the Eno - August

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 4214 Highland Farm Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Join avid birder and former New Hope Audubon Soc. President Tom Driscoll on a guided discovery of the birds of the Confluence Natural Area.

Kids' Yoga at the Market with Monarch Movement Company

Hillsborough, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:35 AM

Address: 144 E Margaret Ln, Hillsborough, NC

This class is a fun, engaging way for children to enjoy yoga and mindfulness practices. We may travel to the beach for palm tree pose and fish pose or perhaps to the mountains for ski pose and...

Hillsborough News Alert

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

