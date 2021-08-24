Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, NC

Oxford events coming up

Posted by 
Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 7 days ago

(OXFORD, NC) Oxford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oxford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzjVn_0bbOqy7h00

Viewing

Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 926 S Garnett St, Henderson, NC

Here is Lenwood Perry’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lenwood Perry (Henderson, North Carolina), who passed away on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oa4v_0bbOqy7h00

CCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Kerr-Vance Academy

Henderson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 Vance Academy Rd, Henderson, NC

The Kerr-Vance Academy (Henderson, NC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Cresset Christian Academy (Durham, NC) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 5p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaIpQ_0bbOqy7h00

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater/ Death by Disco

Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 105 W Quail Ridge Rd, Oxford, NC 27565

Step back in time for a Death by Disco Murder Mystery at Thorndale Oaks in Oxford, NC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIOzT_0bbOqy7h00

2nd Annual Tri County BBQ Competition

Henderson, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 Hedrick Drive, Henderson, NC 27537

Charity BBQ Competition featuring Jim Quick & Coastline performing live. Vendors, Music, Food and fun for the entire family.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DB6yt_0bbOqy7h00

French Night at The Orpheum

Oxford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 129 Williamsboro Street, Oxford, NC 27565

Join Chef Lemar at The Orpheum for a night of French Cuisine!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
135
Followers
354
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
City
Durham, NC
Henderson, NC
Obituaries
State
North Carolina State
Henderson, NC
Government
Oxford, NC
Government
Oxford, NC
Obituaries
City
Henderson, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Vance Academy Rd#Kerr Vance Academy#Cresset Christian Academy#Jim Quick Coastline#Music Food#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy