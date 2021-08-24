Live events on the horizon in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gainesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gainesville:

Jackpots & Buckles Ranch Horse Show Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 594 Co Rd 131, Gainesville, TX

We are still living in uncertainty as to when we will sell the ranch but as long as we owe it we will keep offering shows. These last few shows will be a new concept: Jackpots and Buckles! We will...

It’s a Muggle Party! Gainesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 215 W Elm St, Under the pavilions, Gainesville, TX 76240

Welcome to the magic world of wizardry! Inviting all Muggles to join us!

Pam and Dave Karaoke at The Red Fox Lounge Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come sing with us! Pam and Dave are a blast

Downtown Businesses Committee Meeting Sanger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 300 Bolivar St, Sanger, TX

Downtown business community meeting to discuss any and all upcoming events.

Weekly Children's Class : Berries Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 S Weaver St, Gainesville, TX

In-person Children's Classes return! To allow for social distancing, classes will be held on the south Library lawn. Each parent/child group will have a hoola hoop to mark their spot so bring a...