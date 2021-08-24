Cancel
Gainesville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 7 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gainesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gainesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pQvo_0bbOqvTW00

Jackpots & Buckles Ranch Horse Show

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 594 Co Rd 131, Gainesville, TX

We are still living in uncertainty as to when we will sell the ranch but as long as we owe it we will keep offering shows. These last few shows will be a new concept: Jackpots and Buckles! We will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZMJK_0bbOqvTW00

It’s a Muggle Party!

Gainesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 215 W Elm St, Under the pavilions, Gainesville, TX 76240

Welcome to the magic world of wizardry! Inviting all Muggles to join us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA5CJ_0bbOqvTW00

Pam and Dave Karaoke at The Red Fox Lounge

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come sing with us! Pam and Dave are a blast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcIY6_0bbOqvTW00

Downtown Businesses Committee Meeting

Sanger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 300 Bolivar St, Sanger, TX

Downtown business community meeting to discuss any and all upcoming events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaEQ2_0bbOqvTW00

Weekly Children's Class : Berries

Gainesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 200 S Weaver St, Gainesville, TX

In-person Children's Classes return! To allow for social distancing, classes will be held on the south Library lawn. Each parent/child group will have a hoola hoop to mark their spot so bring a...

Gainesville News Beat

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

