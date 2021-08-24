Campbellsville events calendar
(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Campbellsville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campbellsville:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Enjoy a creative time of Lego building each month at TCPL! Great for children of all ages.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Animanga is back! If you're an anime and manga enthusiast, don't miss this bi-weekly club where you can meet and chat with other fans!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Rhyme Time is back! Best for our tiniest patrons (~birth-age 3), join us weekly for a themed round of book reading and song singing!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Join class leader Cheryl Crenshaw for this perfect low impact workout! This summer, we will offer this class in-person.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718
Enjoy a little play time with play dough each month at the library. Best for pre-K children.
