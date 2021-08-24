Cancel
Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville events calendar

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Campbellsville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Campbellsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKk9z_0bbOqpBA00

Lego Club

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Enjoy a creative time of Lego building each month at TCPL! Great for children of all ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdPzq_0bbOqpBA00

Animanga for Teens & Tweens

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Animanga is back! If you're an anime and manga enthusiast, don't miss this bi-weekly club where you can meet and chat with other fans!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma2nW_0bbOqpBA00

Rhyme Time

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Rhyme Time is back! Best for our tiniest patrons (~birth-age 3), join us weekly for a themed round of book reading and song singing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGyHC_0bbOqpBA00

Chair Yoga

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join class leader Cheryl Crenshaw for this perfect low impact workout! This summer, we will offer this class in-person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUo9v_0bbOqpBA00

Play Dough Play Date

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Enjoy a little play time with play dough each month at the library. Best for pre-K children.

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

