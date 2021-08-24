Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Dolphins Camp: Flores August 24 Takeaways

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qddjp_0bbOqj8200

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted a walk-through at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Today is another day of roster cuts, with teams needing to get down to 80 players. Flores says the cuts will come after practice today.

-- With the injured wide receivers, Flores says they will be out there today, though it should be noted that the Dolphins are conducting a walk-through. Flores says they're getting closer to the question as to whether they would be practicing today if it was a regular practice.

-- Jaylen Waddle will be at the walk-through as well after missing a couple of plays against Atlanta.

-- Rookie tight end Hunter Long "worked hard to get back. Tough kid, hard-working kid." Flores says he Long needs reps. Expect him to see action against Cincinnati (me saying this, not Flores).

-- No decision yet has been made on whether Tua Tagovailoa will play against the Bengals in the preseason finale.

-- The IR rules are the same as last year, with an unlimited number of players eligible to return after three games once they're on the initial 53-man roster. Flores says he "doesn't know how much to applies right now," pointing out that keeping a player on the roster to then put him on IR after the cuts to 53 forces the team to expose another player to the waiver wire.

-- Preston Williams and Elandon Roberts came off PUP last week, and Flores says the hope is to "ramp them up" as quickly as possible.

-- The Dolphins have a surplus of wide receivers and Flores says the competition for roster spots "is still playing out."

-- There will be a bye after the end of the preseason, and Flores says there have been conversation about to make use of those extra days. Flores indicates that players will not be at the facility for three days during Labor Day weekend.

-- Selflessness is a trait that's important in this game, Flores said, adding he learned that from his high school coach. Flores says the Dolphins have a lot of "good guys from that standpoint."

-- Asked about Solomon Kindley and Liam Eichenberg, Flores says there's both competing for the opportunity to play a lot.

Comments / 0

AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
114
Followers
481
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Bengals#Ir#Pup#Selflessness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ response to Deshaun Watson trade rumors — and his confidence in Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores declined to address specifically if the team is still pursuing Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday amid a Saturday report that dubbed the Dolphins the “front-runner.” “Reports, speculations are not really things we get into,” Flores said after the Dolphins’ 29-26 preseason win at Cincinnati. “I understand the question, but as I’ve said in ...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Brian Flores has no comment on Deshaun Watson rumors, 'very confident' in Tua Tagovailoa

In one way or another, Deshaun Watson will remain in the headlines. Ever since Watson reportedly made it clear he wanted a trade, the Texans drew a line in the sand -- refusing to acquiesce or take any calls from teams regarding a possible move -- but have seemingly softened their stance and are now listening to offers for the former first-round pick. So while Watson remains the defendant in 22 civil lawsuits and a federal investigation, trade rumors continue to swirl, and the Miami Dolphins find themselves the current centerpiece of them.
NFL247Sports

Jaylen Waddle injury: Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores reacts

The much-anticipated preseason debut for Miami Dolphins first-round pick Jaylen Waddle began with a flash and nearly ended with a scare after the former Alabama star left the game in the first quarter, but later returned after clutching his ankle near the sideline. Waddle recorded receptions on the first three...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Brian Flores’ mysterious approach with Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinators explained

Brian Flores is all about accountability. While he won’t embarrass players who make mistakes, he also won’t sugarcoat reality when reporters ask about shortcomings. And yet, he’s now created a dynamic in which both everyone — including himself — and no one are responsible, at least publicly, for how the Miami Dolphins’ offense performs on Sundays.
NFLMiami Herald

Live Miami Dolphins practice blog. And Brian Flores addresses injured receivers, more

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Will Fuller are moving closer to returning fully and all would participate in Tuesday’s walkthrough. Asked if would they be participating if there was a full practice on Tuesday, he cracked that reporters should come to Wednesday’s practice and “they’re getting closer.”
NFLUSA Today

Brian Flores undecided on Dolphins approach to last preseason contest

If the Miami Dolphins ultimately decided to shelve their starters for the team’s third and final preseason contest of the summer next weekend, would you really blame them? Miami has been battling some minor bumps and bruises at key positions and is coming off the heels of a dominating 37-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. The team could very easily parlay that strong performance into an extended rest period to ensure the team has fresh legs for when they clash with the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the regular season and provide themselves with the chance to get healthy along the way.
NFLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Confirms QB Tua Tagovailoa Won’t Play Final Preseason Game

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The finish line is almost in sight for the Miami Dolphins, but training camp isn’t over yet. As Miami prepares for their final preseason game, head coach Brian Flores kicked off practice with a big announcement concerning playing time against the Bengals. “Yeah, Tua won’t play on Sunday and we’ll probably rest most of the starters,” said Flores. That decision was made before game two against the Falcons. The only downside the Dolphins had to consider is the three-week span between game snap for their starters. “We’ve had joint practices with two teams. We had 10 good days prior to that....
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins HC Brian Flores endorses QB Tua Tagovailoa

With rumors persisting regarding a potential Deshaun Watson-to-Miami trade, Dolphins coach Brian Flores has made it clear where he stands on the matter. In a “brief but poignant” address to the team, Flores acknowledged the trade rumors and reiterated that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback,” per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington (on Twitter).
NFLatlantanews.net

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- Camp Concludes

That's a wrap on the third training camp of the Brian Flores era in Miami. One more exhibition game and two weeks of practice are the only hurdles left to conquer before the best weekend on the calendar, opening week in the NFL. We've been tracking the team's progress since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy