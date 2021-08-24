Cancel
Crescent City, CA

Crescent City events calendar

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 7 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Live events are coming to Crescent City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crescent City:

Curtis Salgado - Legendary Blues, Soul, and R&B Singer

Smith River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 North Indian Road, Smith River, CA 95567

"Triumphant, joyful blues-soaked R&B...one of the most soulful, honest singers ever" -Blues Revue

Happy Harvest of the Month Cooking-Facebook Live

Crescent City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 400 L St, Crescent City, CA

Join us every Monday at 12 pm , we’ll go LIVE on FACEBOOK, for "Healthy Snack Promotion"! We will share kids-friendly healthy snack ideas and recipe demonstration.\n

Okaidja Afroso in concert

Smith River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 North Indian Road, Smith River, CA 95567

Soulful music, story, and dance that embody the human experience!

Gentle Yoga

Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Address: 535 E River St, Cave Junction, OR

An all levels, restorative practice. Enjoy a supportive and fun environment. Great for beginners, seniors and those who wish to conquer stress. Props may be used to facilitate poses. $9-$15 ****We...

Brookings-Harbor Farmers Market

Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 15786 US-101, Harbor, OR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 6 - December 29, 2021 Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Location: 15786 Highway 101 South

ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

