This Game's Not Out For Two More Months And People Are Already Cheating

Cheaters in online gaming are all too prevalent. At this point, it's not necessarily surprising to load into a game like "Call of Duty: Warzone" and get killed by what should be an impossible shot, which has led to pro gamers like NickMercs unloading on the developers of these games. The gaming community has also been plagued with scalpers, which has led to a serious problem with next-gen consoles. What happens when the two are combined? "Battlefield 2042" looks like it might found out.

www.svg.com

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
