Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why the Cryptocurrency Avalanche Is Soaring Today

By Zhiyuan Sun
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

What happened

The cryptocurrency Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) is up 10% in the past 24 hours to $51.38 per token as of 10:30 a.m. EDT today. The token has more than doubled in the last week. Earlier in the day, decentralized cryptocurrency exchange SushiSwap joined Ava Labs' (the token's developer) $180 million decentralized finance incentive program. SushiSwap is the 27th largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with a trading volume of $156.14 million in the past 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TPUd_0bbOqcwx00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Avalanche is a hub for decentralized applications on the blockchain. Its developers claim that smart contracts on the Avalanche network can settle in as little as one second, which would be a first for the industry. Because it simultaneously processes thousands of transactions per second, it seeks to be a safe haven for those fed up with the Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) network's slow transaction times. Notable projects on Avalanche include decentralized money market Aave, which facilitates the borrowing and lending of $19 billion worth of cryptocurrencies.

Now what

Avalanche is unique in that the network burns a portion of its transaction fees, so its supply is guaranteed to decrease over time, causing more scarcity. More than 163,000 tokens out of a total supply of 720 million have been burned so far, which will only increase over time if the network gains wider adoption. Consider adding this promising token to your cryptocurrency watch list.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
121K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Cryptocurrency#Ava Labs#Sushiswap#Eth#Aave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Cardano?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has spiked over 100% in the last 3 -days and is currently seeing high interest by investors on social media platforms. What Happened: Cardano was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter at press time, as per data from Cointrendz.com. In the early hours of Tuesday, ADA...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Up 1,460% Year to Date, Is Cardano Still a Buy?

With a monstrous rally of 131% in the past month alone, Cardano's (CRYPTO:ADA) ADA tokens have now become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world. But I would be very cautious before one leaps into the rally. Early investors have gotten rich quick off Cardano. The same can't be said for...
Marketscryptopotato.com

BlockchainCom Has Processed $1 Trillion in Crypto Transactions: CFO Reveals IPO Plans

The wallet, explorer, and crypto exchange Blockchain-com is having a great 2021, but it wants an even better 2022 with a possible IPO. Blockchain.com — former Blockchain.info — one of the OGs of the crypto industry, announced today that as it nears its first decade in the market, it was able to process $1 Trillion in crypto transactions.
MarketsBenzinga

Cathie Wood Launches Bitcoin ETF; Benzinga Launches Zing Token!

The Benzinga Crypto Show brings you the latest news, insights and price predictions in the crypto space. Benzinga is Hiring! We are looking for talented developers for our ever growing team. 36:00Email john@benzinga.com with your developing experience. Episode Summary:The Benzinga Crypto Show brings you the latest news, insights, and price predictions in the crypto space. On today’s show:- A new ARK Bitcoin ETF?- Baby Dogecoin- John Gulbronson talks about Zing Token! 33:00Resources:https://www.benzinga.com/trade-ideasLate Night Building:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4k0fH8EgI3aZ5QJLqlMWssyDxW6QCgyICheck out the TOP coins!https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrencyhttps://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/​​Today’s Guest:Matt Hougan: Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Asset Management 12:00https://www.bitwiseinvestments.com/John Gulbronson talks about Zing Token! 33:00Follow Our Hosts on Social!Catherine Rosshttps://www.twitter.com/rossreportsSpencer Israelhttps://www.twitter.com/sjisraelFollow Benzinga Crypto on Twitter!➡️https://twitter.com/benzingacrypto​​Subscribe to the Benzinga Crypto Newsletter ➡️https://www.benzinga.com/money/cryptocurrencyGet 20% off Benzinga PRO➡️https://benzinga.grsm.io/youtube20​​Become a BENZINGA AFFILIATE and earn 30% on new subscriptions➡️ https://benzinga.partnerstack.com/​​
MarketsBenzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Heading Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.05% lower at $0.28 over 24 hours in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? DOGE was down 12.41% over a seven-day trailing period at press time. The Shiba Inu-themed coin traded largely flat against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours gaining...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Hoskinson says Cardano is on a ‘different path’ than Ethereum, Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) have a lot in common. Both are types of digital currencies that also function as programmable ecosystems. That means other tokens and applications can be built on their networks. But they are taking very different routes. In a recent interview, this was one of the...
MarketsHouston Chronicle

Hottest crypto coins are the Bitcoin and Ether alternatives

FOMO remains alive and well in the cryptocurrency world, with lesser-known tokens outperforming again in the wake of recent rallies staged by industry leaders Bitcoin and Ether. Cardano has doubled this month, becoming the third-largest digital asset. Binance Coin is also up. A token named Avalanche has tripled in August....
Commodities & FutureBenzinga

Best Cryptocurrencies on Huobi Global

With over 11,000 unique crypto assets launched, the cryptocurrency market capitalization stands near $2 trillion. It’s undeniable that cryptocurrency has legitimized itself as a true investment class over the last few years. As the industry continues to evolve, the cryptocurrency world continues to gain popularity. The words Bitcoin and blockchain...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin Look Weak Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), the token closely associated with Ripple, is doing a bit worse -- down 2.6%. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) slid 2.9%. But on the bright side, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is off only 0.9%. So what. So what's depressing cryptocurrency traders today? It might be a lack of leverage. One of the lead...
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

Can Crypto Replace The Dollar In Five Years? Bankers Say It Could

Crypto adoption is no longer something that is expected to happen. It is already happening. A recent survey from Deloitte has shown some interesting findings. The survey polled professionals from various finance fields about crypto and blockchains. The majority of the polled respondents answered in favor of crypto and blockchain adoption.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Is a Buy?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano have all experienced explosive growth. No cryptocurrency is without risk, so it's wise to weigh the advantages and disadvantages. The best investment for you will depend largely on your tolerance for risk. Cryptocurrencies have experienced waves of volatility over the past year, but they're steadily gaining...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Soared Today

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) surged 9% on Tuesday following bullish analyst commentary. Jefferies analyst Greg Konrad placed a buy rating and a $33 price forecast on the space tourism pioneer's stock. If he's correct, investors could enjoy gains of roughly 22% from the stock's current price near $27.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Metamask Surpasses 10 Million Monthly Active Users, Climbing 1,800% in 12 Months

On Tuesday, the noncustodial digital currency wallet Metamask announced that the platform has surpassed 10 million monthly active users (MAUs). Year-to-date, Metamask has seen 19x growth since July 2020 as MAUs climbed 1,800% in 12 months. Metamask Hits Over 10 Million Monthly Active Users. There’s no doubt that Metamask has...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin at $50,000: 3 Reasons It's About to Heat Up

Bitcoin’s price has been rising quickly in the past month. Despite heavy volatility, little has changed about Bitcoin’s investment thesis. Regulation could make the cryptocurrency market more mature and approachable to investors. On Aug. 23, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) briefly passed the $50,000 mark for the first time since May. Although it's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy