Sheridan, WY

Live events coming up in Sheridan

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 7 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Live events are coming to Sheridan.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sheridan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkI1W_0bbOqXUC00

When They Came To Their Senses

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

Join us for Bible study with themes centering on recovery in Christ. We meet Mondays with dinner at 6 and the study time from 6:30-8 pm at the Lighthouse, the white house next to The Rock. We hope...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMYCd_0bbOqXUC00

HOLLYWOOD KNOCKOUTS OIL WRESTLING REVUE

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2146 N Main St, Sheridan, WY

Explore all the upcoming wrestling events in Sheridan. Find information & tickets of upcoming wrestling events in Sheridan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBufK_0bbOqXUC00

Sheridan Farmers Market

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 121 S Main St, Sheridan, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 5pm - 7pm Location: Grinnell Plaza/Street

Weekly Prayer

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

Every week over the lunch hour on Wednesdays we meet to pray together. When the weather is good we meet at Whitney Commons Pavilion to prayer walk, usually staying there for the first 5-10 minutes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9IuF_0bbOqXUC00

Walk in the Park Club

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

Enjoy some friendly conversation and the beautiful scenery Sheridan Pathways, parks, and community have to offer this spring and summer! Meet in Whitney Park by the fountains. We’ll take off from...

