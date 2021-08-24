Live events Brookings — what’s coming up

(BROOKINGS, SD) Brookings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brookings:

Cocktail Hour Chat: Martin Weinstein Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1036 Medary Ave, Brookings, SD

Register: https://sdstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJErceqgqTgoG9wppC-K1X1nFaE90cQMhHcC Celebrate with us and meet artist Martin Weinstein as he chats with Jodi Lundgren about his works in the...

Mandy Shay & Luke Abbott-Wilson Live Under the Tent Volga, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 21095 463rd Ave, Volga, SD

Mandy Shay & Luke Abbott-Wilson playing live underneath our Tent. Our cash bar will be set up serving a variety of beer and wine! We will also have a food truck from 4-7PM! Band: 4-7pm Midwest...

BCC Nerdy Birdie Couple's Scramble Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2180 Clubhouse Dr, Brookings, SD

Join us for our annual Nerdie Birdie Scramble. Bring a school supply donation for a free mulligan! 3 Couple scramble with a 5:30pm shotgun start. Dinner & drink included in registration. $80 per...

Ribbon Cutting: Family Wellness Clinic Brookings, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Join us as we celebrate the Family Wellness Clinic and their new office! Operating since 2019, Family Wellness Clinic has recently added a new office near the airport. Following the ribbon...

Hitch Studio Wedding Show Brookings, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 1396 Stadium Road, Brookings, SD 57006

Are you ready to take your wedding to the next level? Don’t miss the Hitch Studio Wedding Show!