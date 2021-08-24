Brownwood events coming up

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Live events are coming to Brownwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brownwood:

Lampasas Varsity Football @ Brownwood Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2100 Slayden St, Brownwood, TX

The Brownwood (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Lampasas (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 112 E Baker St, Brownwood, TX

It's be 2 CRAZY years for Pioneer Tap House and CJ's Cigar Lounge! We're are extremely blessed for the community we get to exist in and are so thankful for the support we have received on this...

Weekly Luncheon Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5875 Co Rd 225, Brownwood, TX

Weekly Luncheon at Brownwood Country Club, 5875 County Road 225, Brownwood, TX 76801, Brownwood, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 12:00 pm to 01:00 pm

Corks and Caps Brownwood, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 600 E Depot St, Brownwood, TX 76801

Corks and Caps features tastings of beer and wine from across Texas. Enjoy live music, food trucks, cigar lounge, and outdoor games.

Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) Hiring Event Early, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 419 Garmon Dr, Early, TX

Now hiring for Youth Development Coaches! Visit tjjd.texas.gov and click "Careers" to view listings.