Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

9 cookbooks we love

saucemagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was one of my favorite quarantine reads. Is this a cookbook? Definitely not. But for people who love to cook and want to understand how to find great natural wine to go with it, it’s an important addition to your library. Alice Feiring’s concise volume is designed to help you understand everything about natural wine: what it is, how it’s made (and how it isn’t made), how to understand the terminology, and which producers you need to know. – A.R.

www.saucemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samin Nosrat
Person
Marcus Samuelsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbooks#Cacio E Pepe#Cooking#Vegan#Food Drink#South Indian#The Food Of Sichuan#Chinese#Sodha#Thai#Korean#Salt Fact Acid Heat#House#L W Comida Mexicana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
Recipesdraxe.com

Cucumber Tomato Salad Recipe

I call this the Summer Farmers’ Market Salad, as this recipe only requires a few ingredients that are usually abundant this time of year: cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and fresh herbs. Coupled with a classic vinaigrette that incorporates that red onion, this is probably the most delicious yet simple salads one can make.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Spaghetti Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner! Michelle Bonicellis from Tulsa's OSU Extension Center joined News On 6 to show us a great recipe for Spaghetti Salad. 1. Whisk together the dressing ingredients and set aside. 2. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in salted boiling water until al dente. Drain immediately dress with.
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
Recipestheroastedroot.net

Baked Jalapeño Poppers (Keto)

Easy Jalapeño Poppers made gluten-free and keto-friendly. This simple yet insanely delicious appetizer is an epic crowd-pleaser for any occasion!. I correlate football season with baked jalapeno poppers, buffalo wings, sweet potato fries, guacamole, and dipping sauce made of ranch dressing & Cholula. Football vibes aplenty!. What comes to mind...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SKILLET

Super easy and tasty, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet has all the fun flavors of the sandwich but without the bun!. I absolutely love Philly Cheesesteaks but sometimes we are not always in the mood for sandwiches. Naturally low carb and keto-friendly, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet is a great option to satisfy those Philly cheesesteak cravings without all the bread. Mixed with peppers, cheese and beef, you really can't go wrong with this one. This is really an easy and tasty meal that the whole family will love. If you are looking for a tried-and-true 30 minute dinner to get onto your table during those busy weekdays, then you have to try my Philly Cheesesteak Skillet recipe.
Recipestulsapeople.com

Reader recipes: Chicken enchilada skillet casserole

In need of a quick, one pan, weeknight dinner that will make everyone in the house happy, full and ready to take on homework, laundry and the myriad other things to be done? This recipe, adapted from eatingwell.com, is a go-to for my family of four. Chicken enchilada skillet casserole...
Recipesthespruceeats.com

15 One-Pot Pasta Recipes

For an easy weeknight dinner that doesn't result in a sinkful of dishes, feed your pasta-loving family these simple one-pot pasta dishes. Many classic flavors like cajun pasta, beef stroganoff, and spaghetti and meatballs easily convert to a simplified cooking process you can have on the table in a flash. All of these recipes come together in one pot, one pan, or even your Instant Pot for less mess without sacrificing flavor. If everyone in your household loves pasta, give these easy wins a try.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

13 Labor Day Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. It’s nearly here–Labor Day. That last hurrah for the summer, before the days start to lose their sun-drenched glory. And by Labor Day, you might’ve had your fill of burgers and dogs, right? We’ve gathered up a list of other delish options for grilling and eating during those dog days. You know what we always say–make Frosé while the sun shines, darling.
Recipesbayoubeatnews.com

Classic chicken enchiladas: A soon-to-be favorite meal in your household

Looking for ways to spice up your evening meals? Cooking Professionally has got you covered with these savory, cheesy, melt-in-mouth chicken enchiladas. • 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into small 1/2-inch pieces. • 1 (4oz) can diced green chiles (optional) • Sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper,...
Posted by
Gin Lee

Favorite World War 2 recipes

My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)Virginia Watkins. My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)
Recipeseatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient Guy Fieri Likes To Add To Italian Sauces

Restaurateur Guy Fieri is definitely a fan of Italian food, and he shared this passion with the world while visiting Italy for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Chances are he didn't stick to ordinary pizza and pasta dishes, as the foodie certainly had plenty of options available to expand his taste buds. Although they get a lot of hate, anchovies are a significant component of Italian cuisine, according to Fine Dining Lovers. Whether Fieri discovered his love for the tiny fish on his Italian journey or elsewhere, he is certainly a proponent of incorporating them into dishes.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Tomato Sandwich Like a True Southerner

If you grew up in the South, chances are you’ve heard of a tomato sandwich. When I asked my friends and family about them, I’ve never received more passionate answers regarding a sandwich. They are loved and cherished by many! When brought up, expect a story about how their grandma...
RecipesLaredo Morning Times

Watermelon and cucumber salad is as refreshing as it is easy to make

This salad is a quadruple-threat of refreshment, with each of its four main elements offering a unique layer of quenching flavor. At its base are two cooling food A-listers: chunks of juicy watermelon and crunchy cucumber. They are brought together in a lime and olive oil dressing that's spiked with another refreshing ingredient: freshly grated ginger. Ginger's enlivening zing counterbalances the watermelon's sweetness and bridges it to the more savory cucumber, while torn mint leaves, tossed in at the end, add a fourth layer of cool freshness.
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

MEATLOAF CUPCAKES

Meatloaf cupcakes recipe made with a fantastic blend of ground beef, sausage & savory seasonings, made into mini meatloaves, topped with mashed potatoes!. Game day food, a manly birthday party, or just fun finger food these “cupcakes” check all the boxes for a good time. This meatloaf recipe is a delicious stand-alone due to the ground beef & sausage combined with shredded cheese. Topped with creamy, buttery mashed potatoes, it’s a fantastic meal!

Comments / 0

Community Policy