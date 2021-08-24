Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernal, UT

Live events Vernal — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Vernal Daily
Vernal Daily
 7 days ago

(VERNAL, UT) Vernal has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vernal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131jIB_0bbOqFqM00

Painting in the Park with Shellie Orr!

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We are holding a painting in the park as a fundraiser for The Giving House. Come have fun with us and enjoy a dinner with your friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1I21_0bbOqFqM00

BALLIN' 4 BURKLEE TOURNAMENT

Roosevelt, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 792 West 300 South, Roosevelt, UT

fundraiser softball tournament. lots of at bats. lots of great raffle items money goes to an great fund You may also like the following events from Ballin 4 Burklee

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Db5G_0bbOqFqM00

Chamber Luncheon

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

Event Name: Chamber Luncheon Event Type(s): Chamber Event Description: Speaker TBA Event Date: 8/24/2021 Event Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Mountain Location: Uintah Conference Center 313 E 200 S...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKwfD_0bbOqFqM00

2021 Dinah SOAR Days Hot Air Balloon Festival

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

August 27th, 28th, 29th, 2021 From music to balloons, craft fairs to craft beers, this event has something for the whole family. Take a stroll down Main Street to see the hand-painted windows...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtLYc_0bbOqFqM00

Dino Dash 2021

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 121 W Main St, Vernal, UT

No need to wait for Halloween to dress up in your favorite dinosaur costume. Come help us kick off the start of Dino”soar” Days with a race down Main Street. The dash distance is only two blocks ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Vernal Daily

Vernal Daily

Vernal, UT
64
Followers
328
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Vernal, UT
Government
City
Vernal, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#Race#The Giving House#Ballin 4 Burklee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy