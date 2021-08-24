Live events Vernal — what’s coming up

(VERNAL, UT) Vernal has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vernal:

Painting in the Park with Shellie Orr! Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We are holding a painting in the park as a fundraiser for The Giving House. Come have fun with us and enjoy a dinner with your friends!

BALLIN' 4 BURKLEE TOURNAMENT Roosevelt, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 792 West 300 South, Roosevelt, UT

fundraiser softball tournament. lots of at bats. lots of great raffle items money goes to an great fund You may also like the following events from Ballin 4 Burklee

Chamber Luncheon Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

Event Name: Chamber Luncheon Event Type(s): Chamber Event Description: Speaker TBA Event Date: 8/24/2021 Event Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Mountain Location: Uintah Conference Center 313 E 200 S...

2021 Dinah SOAR Days Hot Air Balloon Festival Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

August 27th, 28th, 29th, 2021 From music to balloons, craft fairs to craft beers, this event has something for the whole family. Take a stroll down Main Street to see the hand-painted windows...

Dino Dash 2021 Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 121 W Main St, Vernal, UT

No need to wait for Halloween to dress up in your favorite dinosaur costume. Come help us kick off the start of Dino”soar” Days with a race down Main Street. The dash distance is only two blocks ...