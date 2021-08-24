West Plains calendar: Coming events

(WEST PLAINS, MO) West Plains is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Plains area:

Motown & More West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

The Best of Motown and More are coming to the West Plains Civic Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021. This dynamic group … More

River Pretty Writers Retreat 18 Tecumseh, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO 65760

River Pretty Writers Retreat is a writing intensive program that offers generative workshops in poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction.

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Elizabeth, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Eugene, OR 72531

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Pauper Event Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 E 1st St, Mountain Grove, MO

$10 entry. We'll play (3) 40 minute rounds of Pauper constructed and then draft the pauper cube.

Phil Wages live with special guest(s) West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO

Part of our week long 5th Aleiversary celebration, our founder Phil Wages will be performing passionate originals and rock songs. Plus we'll include a special guest or two! No cover charge!