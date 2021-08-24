Cancel
West Plains, MO

West Plains calendar: Coming events

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 7 days ago

(WEST PLAINS, MO) West Plains is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Plains area:

Motown & More

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

The Best of Motown and More are coming to the West Plains Civic Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021. This dynamic group … More

River Pretty Writers Retreat 18

Tecumseh, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8 Dawt Mill Dr, Tecumseh, MO 65760

River Pretty Writers Retreat is a writing intensive program that offers generative workshops in poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction.

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Elizabeth, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Eugene, OR 72531

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Pauper Event

Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 E 1st St, Mountain Grove, MO

$10 entry. We'll play (3) 40 minute rounds of Pauper constructed and then draft the pauper cube.

Phil Wages live with special guest(s)

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO

Part of our week long 5th Aleiversary celebration, our founder Phil Wages will be performing passionate originals and rock songs. Plus we'll include a special guest or two! No cover charge!

West Plains News Beat

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

