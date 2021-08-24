Cancel
Watertown, SD

Watertown events coming soon

Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 7 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4LOy_0bbOqCCB00

Fiddles and Friends - Watertown

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, #Suite A, Watertown, SD 57201

Fiddles & Friends is coming to the Goss Opera House for the first time, for one night only!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEivb_0bbOqCCB00

Core 4 Program by Sodexo, Gain a Healthy Lifestyle

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, North Conference Room, Watertown, SD 57201

Change your lifestyle, change your eating habits, change your attitude and change your life!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUiyw_0bbOqCCB00

Ukulele Lessons, Jam Session, and Open Mic

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Ukuleles are back! Join Roger Foote and the Lake City Ukuleles for beginner's lessons at 5:00pm, a jam session at 6:00pm, and open mic (options) at 7:00pm! Don't have a ukulele? Check out one from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWBtV_0bbOqCCB00

Puddle of Mud

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 16415 Sioux Conifer Rd, Watertown, SD

Concert of Puddle Of Mudd in Watertown. The concert will take place at Dakota Sioux Casino in Watertown. The date of the concert is the 28-08-2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPpNl_0bbOqCCB00

PALS Heartcode Part 2 (Skills Evaluation Session )--

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Pediatric Life Support.

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

