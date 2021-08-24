Watertown events coming soon

(WATERTOWN, SD) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

Fiddles and Friends - Watertown

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, #Suite A, Watertown, SD 57201

Fiddles & Friends is coming to the Goss Opera House for the first time, for one night only!

Core 4 Program by Sodexo, Gain a Healthy Lifestyle

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, North Conference Room, Watertown, SD 57201

Change your lifestyle, change your eating habits, change your attitude and change your life!

Ukulele Lessons, Jam Session, and Open Mic

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Ukuleles are back! Join Roger Foote and the Lake City Ukuleles for beginner's lessons at 5:00pm, a jam session at 6:00pm, and open mic (options) at 7:00pm! Don't have a ukulele? Check out one from...

Puddle of Mud

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 16415 Sioux Conifer Rd, Watertown, SD

Concert of Puddle Of Mudd in Watertown. The concert will take place at Dakota Sioux Casino in Watertown. The date of the concert is the 28-08-2021.

PALS Heartcode Part 2 (Skills Evaluation Session )

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Pediatric Life Support.