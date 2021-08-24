Palmer calendar: Events coming up

Cancel
(PALMER, AK) Palmer is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmer:

Michael Jr.

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

We know that you are the biggest fan of Michael Jr. so we created this FanClub so your never miss any important information. Here you will have access to the latest news, music, exclusive photos...

Palmer Museum Historic District Tour

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 723 S Valley Way, Palmer, AK

Experience the story of Palmer and the Matanuska Colony with a knowledgeable guide around the historic center of town, taking in beautiful downtown Palmer and its sweeping mountain vistas!

Fred Scheer's Lumberjack Show

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Palmer, AK

Daily at 1, 3 & 6 pm Watch world-champion lumberjacks battle it out in the “Olympics of the Forest,” while comedy routines keep everyone laughing. This fast-paced show features the same events...

Cold Fusion LIVE at Palmer Alehouse

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 320 E Dahlia Ave, Palmer, AK

The Palmer Alehouse summer concert series continues with Alaska's own Cold Fusion.

B2Wins

Palmer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2075 Glenn Hwy, Palmer, AK

Presented by Mat-Su Valley Cancer Center From the violent slums of Brazil they broke the mold of society by using music as a movement to bring about positive change. That force has defeated...

