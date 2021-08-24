Abingdon events coming up
(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abingdon:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 415 Academy Dr NW, Abingdon, VA
• AUG. 24: An Intro to Premiere Pro workshop is held from 6-9 p.m. at William King Museum of Art, Abingdon, Va. Learn the basics of Premiere Pro, the industry standard for professional video...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
New never used tattoo guns/equipment Camping Mummy bag Sleeping bags Cast iron cookware Kitchen appliances In home speakers Antique dishes Antique lamps Antique oil...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 415 Academy Drive Northwest, Abingdon, VA 24210
First Friday at Art Lab means it’s time for WRECK ART, a free workshop that lets you put your own spin on art in history!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 100 Campbell St SW, Abingdon, VA
Join us in the church office (located in the small brick house next to the church) each Wednesday night for a time of sharing and prayer.\n
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Holy Ghost Revival at 540 Colonial Rd SW, Abingdon, VA 24210-3046, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 07:00 pm to Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm
