Abingdon events coming up

(ABINGDON, VA) Abingdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Abingdon:

Intro to Premiere Pro workshop set Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 415 Academy Dr NW, Abingdon, VA

• AUG. 24: An Intro to Premiere Pro workshop is held from 6-9 p.m. at William King Museum of Art, Abingdon, Va. Learn the basics of Premiere Pro, the industry standard for professional video...

No reasonable offer refused Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

New never used tattoo guns/equipment Camping Mummy bag Sleeping bags Cast iron cookware Kitchen appliances In home speakers Antique dishes Antique lamps Antique oil...

Free Friday - WRECK ART! Abingdon, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Academy Drive Northwest, Abingdon, VA 24210

First Friday at Art Lab means it’s time for WRECK ART, a free workshop that lets you put your own spin on art in history!

Prayer Gathering Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Campbell St SW, Abingdon, VA

Join us in the church office (located in the small brick house next to the church) each Wednesday night for a time of sharing and prayer.



Holy Ghost Revival Abingdon, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Holy Ghost Revival at 540 Colonial Rd SW, Abingdon, VA 24210-3046, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 07:00 pm to Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm