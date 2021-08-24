Cancel
Deridder, LA

Deridder calendar: Events coming up

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
(DERIDDER, LA) Deridder has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deridder:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGNcC_0bbOq7rn00

Escalations Crusade @ The Bellowing Bard

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Welcome to the first of monthly Escalation RTT. This first one will be with 500 pts. All crusade bounces will be in play as long as they have a filled out crusade card to go with their rules. no...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjep7_0bbOq7rn00

Brad Brinkley at Cecil's Cajun Kitchen

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 W 1st St, DeRidder, LA

Outstanding food, a family friendly atmosphere with live music every weekend make Cecil's Cajun Kitchen a solid choice for food and fun. 🎶🍻🥘🥗🍷🍛🎶 Cecil's Live Music Calendar: Fri, 8/27: Brad...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRx5d_0bbOq7rn00

25th annual skeet shoot

Ragley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for our 25th annual skeet shoot! We offer a men’s, women’s, and 16 and under division. Check our web page August Skeet Shoot or our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/drycreekhunt for more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tXW6_0bbOq7rn00

Gatsby Goes Greek: Gala & Auction

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Gatsby Goes Greek is the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce's Annual Gala Costume is encouraged but not required Several Auction Options to Fit Any Budget Dinner & Entertainment Provided

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frZeB_0bbOq7rn00

Hannah & Dylan @ The Stadium

DeRidder, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 N Washington St, DeRidder, LA

Hannah & Dylan @ The Stadium at The Stadium Sports Grill, 217 North Washington Street, DeRidder, LA 70634, Deridder, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

