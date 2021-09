The Bros go IPO. Dutch Bros, the Grants Pass, Oregon-based coffee company has announced that they will be going public in hopes of raising $100 million. As reported by Barrons, the coffee brand is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BROS. Though the total number of shares expected to be listed or their price has yet to be disclosed, Dutch Bros are hoping to use the IPO to reach a $3 billion valuation.