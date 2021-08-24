What’s up Keene: Local events calendar
(KEENE, NH) Keene is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keene:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431
Very pleased to host an Irish Session with Randy Miller & Matt Harris.
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431
Expectant parents will prepare for birth by learning and practicing specific labor positions and techniques.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431
Annual auction to support the Historical Society of Cheshire County
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431
Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 19 Ferry Brook Road, Keene, NH 03431
Get Trained. Be Prepared. Feel Confident. Win. ™
Comments / 0