What’s up Keene: Local events calendar

(KEENE, NH) Keene is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keene:

Irish Session w/ Randy Miller & Matt Harris Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Very pleased to host an Irish Session with Randy Miller & Matt Harris.

Later Pregnancy: Keeping Your Body Strong & Healthy Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will prepare for birth by learning and practicing specific labor positions and techniques.

Auction of Historic Proportion Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Annual auction to support the Historical Society of Cheshire County

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - September Exhibit Entry Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 19 Ferry Brook Road, Keene, NH 03431

Get Trained. Be Prepared. Feel Confident. Win. ™