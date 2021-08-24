Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

What’s up Keene: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 7 days ago

(KEENE, NH) Keene is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiUhO_0bbOq3Kt00

Irish Session w/ Randy Miller & Matt Harris

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 48 Emerald Street, Keene, NH 03431

Very pleased to host an Irish Session with Randy Miller & Matt Harris.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZSX4_0bbOq3Kt00

Later Pregnancy: Keeping Your Body Strong & Healthy

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 580 Court St, Keene, NH 03431

Expectant parents will prepare for birth by learning and practicing specific labor positions and techniques.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxcx7_0bbOq3Kt00

Auction of Historic Proportion

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Annual auction to support the Historical Society of Cheshire County

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgEah_0bbOq3Kt00

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII - September Exhibit Entry

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 246 Main Street, Keene, NH 03431

Ghost Army: Combat Con Artists of WWII tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVb26_0bbOq3Kt00

Skill Builder: Ammo Management, Admin Loads, Emergency & Tactical Reloading

Keene, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 19 Ferry Brook Road, Keene, NH 03431

Get Trained. Be Prepared. Feel Confident. Win. ™

Learn More

Comments / 0

Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
74
Followers
449
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
Keene, NH
Government
County
Cheshire County, NH
Cheshire County, NH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Irish#Nh 03431 Expectant#Nh 03431 Ghost Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy