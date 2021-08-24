Live events Jacksonville — what’s coming up

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

Walking for Wellness Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2106 S Main St, Jacksonville, IL

Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

County Line Dance Club Class Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 903 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Reviewing dances on August 26th at VFW, 903 E Morton Ave Jacksonville at 6:30. Please join us.

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1850 S Main St, Jacksonville, IL

Estate Coins, Investment Silver, Advertising Oil, Gas, Soda, Victorian Watch Fobs/ Chains, Pocket Watches, Wrist watches. Check out our site every week for online auctions. Winchester il locations...

RCHS/OSS Family Fun Festival 2021 - Youth Dodgeball Tournament Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 East College, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Please join us Saturday, September 4th for our youth Dodgeball Tournament!

Chamber Pre-Harvest Ag Picnic Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 110 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Celebrate local agricultural industry with barbeque provided by My Buddy's Barbeque, while enjoying entertainment from Rob Killam and group. Register online at www.jacksonvilleareachamber.org.