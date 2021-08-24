Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Live events Jacksonville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Jacksonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IalwH_0bbOq0gi00

Walking for Wellness

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2106 S Main St, Jacksonville, IL

Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUcIb_0bbOq0gi00

County Line Dance Club Class

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 903 E Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Reviewing dances on August 26th at VFW, 903 E Morton Ave Jacksonville at 6:30. Please join us.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fcru4_0bbOq0gi00

Estate Coins, Investment Silver, Advertising Oil, Gas, Soda, Victorian Watch Fobs/ Chains, Pocket Watches, Wrist watches

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1850 S Main St, Jacksonville, IL

Estate Coins, Investment Silver, Advertising Oil, Gas, Soda, Victorian Watch Fobs/ Chains, Pocket Watches, Wrist watches. Check out our site every week for online auctions. Winchester il locations...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idEtX_0bbOq0gi00

RCHS/OSS Family Fun Festival 2021 - Youth Dodgeball Tournament

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 East College, Jacksonville, IL 62650

Please join us Saturday, September 4th for our youth Dodgeball Tournament!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbVi0_0bbOq0gi00

Chamber Pre-Harvest Ag Picnic

Jacksonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 110 N Westgate Ave, Jacksonville, IL

Celebrate local agricultural industry with barbeque provided by My Buddy's Barbeque, while enjoying entertainment from Rob Killam and group. Register online at www.jacksonvilleareachamber.org.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
138
Followers
375
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Jacksonville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Il Reviewing#Vfw#Il Estate Coins#Soda#Victorian Watch#Pocket Watches#Il Celebrate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy