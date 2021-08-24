Cancel
Athens, TN

What’s up Athens: Local events calendar

Athens Digest
 7 days ago

(ATHENS, TN) Athens is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Athens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgGR3_0bbOpzyD00

Fried Pickle Festival & All Things Pickle

Athens, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens, TN 37303

Admission Free Event! $5 Parking, portion of parking will be donated. Join Mr. Pickle for too much fun during this two day event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJZcs_0bbOpzyD00

$500 To Win B-Hobby & Regular Championship Points Racing

Niota, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1791 TN-68 Scenic, Niota, TN

Share List DIVISIONS SCHEDULED: To Be Announced ADMISSION PRICING: To Be Announced OPENING TIMES: To Be Announced **CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS EVENT**

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjvJ5_0bbOpzyD00

Day of Caring & 2022 Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 205 McMinn Ave, Athens, TN

United Way's Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff Breakfast will be combined into one big event and is back in person this year. Day of Caring gives people in our community the opportunity to see...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WBvz_0bbOpzyD00

Hands-On Training

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

In this class you will have the opportunity to practice properly removing and reinstalling compressors, coils, motors, etc. You will practice pulling vacuums using a micrometer and you will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jY9PM_0bbOpzyD00

Great American Athens Gun Show

Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Great American Athens Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Athens, TN. This Athens gun show is held at National Guard Armory and hosted by Great American Promotions. All federal...

Athens, TN
With Athens Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

