What’s up Athens: Local events calendar

(ATHENS, TN) Athens is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Athens:

Fried Pickle Festival & All Things Pickle Athens, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens, TN 37303

Admission Free Event! $5 Parking, portion of parking will be donated. Join Mr. Pickle for too much fun during this two day event.

$500 To Win B-Hobby & Regular Championship Points Racing Niota, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1791 TN-68 Scenic, Niota, TN

Share List DIVISIONS SCHEDULED: To Be Announced ADMISSION PRICING: To Be Announced OPENING TIMES: To Be Announced **CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS EVENT**

Day of Caring & 2022 Campaign Kickoff Breakfast Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 205 McMinn Ave, Athens, TN

United Way's Day of Caring and Campaign Kickoff Breakfast will be combined into one big event and is back in person this year. Day of Caring gives people in our community the opportunity to see...

Hands-On Training Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

In this class you will have the opportunity to practice properly removing and reinstalling compressors, coils, motors, etc. You will practice pulling vacuums using a micrometer and you will...

Great American Athens Gun Show Athens, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Great American Athens Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Athens, TN. This Athens gun show is held at National Guard Armory and hosted by Great American Promotions. All federal...