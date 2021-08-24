Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

What’s up Greenwood: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 7 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Greenwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlUSX_0bbOpy5U00

St Peter COGIC 97th Anniversary

Mc Carley, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6943 County Road 282, McCarley, MS 38943

Join us as we celebrate 97 years of ministry in the McCarley and surrounding areas! Guest Speaker - Elder Henry Ingram

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3qdx_0bbOpy5U00

Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season:Spring and Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September 25, 2021 Saturday, 8AM - 12PM Location:Rail Spike Park Pavilion, located on the corner of Main and

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7qRD_0bbOpy5U00

Community Yoga Class

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 318 Howard St, Greenwood, MS

Studio A in Greenwood, MS offers Vinyasa Style Yoga and classes are suitable for all levels in a pay-what-you-want format. Our suggested donation is a sliding scale of $5-$10 per class, though we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nl8IR_0bbOpy5U00

First Flight French Wine Tasting

Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 318 Howard St, Greenwood, MS

Bienvenue en France! Join us for the First Flight French Wine Tasting on Tuesday, August 24th. The Alluvian will be hosting a tasting of 4 French wines in The Delta Room on the 1st floor. Tickets...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJ8N5_0bbOpy5U00

Viewing

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 602 Cherry St, Grenada, MS

Here is Linda Hoskins’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Linda Hoskins of Webb, Mississippi, who passed away on August 15, 2021...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
224
Followers
390
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
State
Mississippi State
Greenwood, MS
Obituaries
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Webb, MS
City
Greenwood, MS
City
Mccarley, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Greenwood, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Obituary#Alluvian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy