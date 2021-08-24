What’s up Greenwood: Local events calendar

(GREENWOOD, MS) Greenwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenwood area:

St Peter COGIC 97th Anniversary Mc Carley, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6943 County Road 282, McCarley, MS 38943

Join us as we celebrate 97 years of ministry in the McCarley and surrounding areas! Guest Speaker - Elder Henry Ingram

Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season:Spring and Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September 25, 2021 Saturday, 8AM - 12PM Location:Rail Spike Park Pavilion, located on the corner of Main and

Community Yoga Class Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 318 Howard St, Greenwood, MS

Studio A in Greenwood, MS offers Vinyasa Style Yoga and classes are suitable for all levels in a pay-what-you-want format. Our suggested donation is a sliding scale of $5-$10 per class, though we...

First Flight French Wine Tasting Greenwood, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 318 Howard St, Greenwood, MS

Bienvenue en France! Join us for the First Flight French Wine Tasting on Tuesday, August 24th. The Alluvian will be hosting a tasting of 4 French wines in The Delta Room on the 1st floor. Tickets...

Viewing Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 602 Cherry St, Grenada, MS

Here is Linda Hoskins’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Linda Hoskins of Webb, Mississippi, who passed away on August 15, 2021...