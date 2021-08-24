Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ukraine marches with NATO allies on 30th independence anniversary

By Anatolii STEPANOV, -
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5gba_0bbOpxCl00
More than 5,000 Ukrainian forces, including veterans, marched in the independence day parade through Kiev /AFP

Ukrainian soldiers marched through Kiev Tuesday alongside servicemen of NATO member countries as the country marked the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union.

The show of solidarity came after Ukraine and its Western allies agreed at a summit in Kiev on Monday to work towards ending Russia's "occupation" of Crimea.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, despite wanting to join.

More than 5,000 Ukrainian forces saluted President Volodymyr Zelensky during the parade, marching with dozens of soldiers from countries including the United States, Britain and Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuADw_0bbOpxCl00
Relatives of Ukrainian servicemen killed in conflict in the eastern regions joined the parade /AFP

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were in attendance.

Most of the Ukrainian soldiers on parade had fought against pro-Russia separatists in an ongoing conflict in the eastern Donbass region that broke out in 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula.

"On this holiday we need to remember those who have made it possible for us to be here. These are our defenders of Ukraine, our independence," Zelensky said at the parade.

"It is possible to temporarily occupy territories, but it is impossible to occupy people's love for Ukraine," he said, adding that the Donbass and Crimea "will come back".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3vHK_0bbOpxCl00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marched in the Independence Day military parade watched by thousands of spectators waving Ukrainian blue-and-yellow flags /UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP

Thousands of spectators waving Ukrainian blue-and-yellow flags watched as more than 400 tanks and armoured vehicles rolled past.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Washington would continue to support Ukraine to restore and secure its borders and "defend against Russia's aggression".

Kiev in recent months however has complained its allies are reluctant to allow it to join NATO, have refused to deliver arms but maintain gas agreements with Moscow to the detriment of Ukraine.

As part of the show Tuesday, some 100 helicopters and jets including Polish F-16 fighters and British Eurofighter Typhoon jets flew over the Ukrainian capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVjrf_0bbOpxCl00
Soldiers from the United States, Britain and Canada were also on parade in Kiev /AFP

Ukrainian Navy ships also staged a  parade on the Black Sea around the port city of Odessa as part of the commemorations.

The conflict in the east, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives, has seen at least 45 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the start of the year compared with 50 in all of 2020.

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending arms to back the separatists, which Moscow denies.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Crimea#Russia#Military Parade#Nato#Ukrainian#Western#Afp Polish#Lithuanian#French#State#British#Afp Ukrainian Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Flies Nationals Out of Afghanistan on Putin's Orders

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Four Russian military planes evacuated Russian and other nationals from Kabul on Wednesday on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow held military exercises involving its tank forces in neighbouring Tajikistan. The flights mark a shift in Russia's stance on Afghanistan. Its ambassador to Kabul had previously...
ImmigrationNew York Post

Vladimir Putin says he’s not allowing Afghan refugees into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his country won’t accept Afghan refugees because he doesn’t want to deal with “militants” masquerading as asylum-seekers. The Russian strongman slammed Western nations for placing Afghan refugees in countries even near his border while their US and European visas are being processed. “Does...
Politicskdal610.com

Russia’s Putin: we don’t want Afghan militants in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the conflict in Afghanistan directly affects the security situation in Russia, Russian news agencies reported. Putin criticised an idea of some Western countries to send refugees from Afghanistan to neighbouring Central Asian countries while their visas to the United...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Putin launches construction of new warships amid tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday launched the construction of new nuclear submarines and other warships, part of a sweeping military modernization effort amid tensions with the West. Speaking in a video call, Putin gave orders for two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles along with...
MilitaryNew York Post

Iran holding joint naval drills with Russia, China in coming months

Three of America’s biggest adversaries — China, Iran and Russia — plan to hold naval exercises in the Persian Gulf either later this year or early next year, the Russian ambassador to Iran said Monday. Levan Dzhagaryan told the RIA Novosti news agency the drills are meant to “practice actions...
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese and Russian leaders discussed Afghanistan on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, but did not echo the G7's call for the Taliban to allow people to flee the country after Aug. 31, as desperate crowds left behind by the withdrawal of U.S. troops continue to fear for their safety.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Russia, Belarus to Press Ahead With Military Drills Criticised by Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus will hold large-scale crossborder military drills next month, Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday, which Ukraine has described as a threat to its own security and that of NATO. The "West-2021" drills will involve thousands of servicemen, including those from Moscow-led defence bloc member...

Comments / 0

Community Policy