What’s up Troy: Local events calendar

(TROY, AL) Live events are lining up on the Troy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Troy area:

XBR $25k Bounty Hole Alabama Mud Park Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4162 Co Rd 7708, Troy, AL

🔥$25k payout Bounty Hole🔥 August 28, 2021 - Alabama Mud Park 🏁 Vendors & new sponsors interested in being a part of this event, please reach out to us asap if you would like your logo on the...

A Night At the Movies Luverne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 15 S Forest Ave, Luverne, AL

It's time again - we'll have a family movie for everyone to come and enjoy. The movie is free, but we will have refreshments available to buy.

Alabama Jazz Collective Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 University Ave, Troy, AL

Alabama Jazz Collective - some of our state's finest jazz musicians playing some GREAT music from the 1940s to the present day. A great all-ages show! https://

Cluster Kickoff Meeting Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 13192 US-231, Troy, AL

Join Southeast AlabamaWorks as we relaunch conversations with business and industry at our Cluster Kickoff Meeting August 31st. Open to all industries and based on survey responses, we have two...

Pike County Farmers Market Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberSaturday 7AM - 11AMTuesday Thursday 5PM - 7PM Location: Bicentennial Park, Hwy 21 N Brundidge, Troy, AL