Gallup, NM

Events on the Gallup calendar

Gallup Today
 7 days ago

(GALLUP, NM) Live events are coming to Gallup.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gallup area:

Neighborhood Meeting with Councilor Linda Garcia, District 1

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM

We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...

Red Rock Crusade

Church Rock, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 825 Outlaw Rd, Church Rock, NM 87311

Red Rock Stadium with Cindy Jacobs, Bryan Trejo, Eddie James, and host Pastor Ben Lim in NEW MEXICO!!

Ramah Farmers' Market

Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street

Mystery at Toadwort School

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join OFPL LIVE on Zoom Saturday, August 28th at 5:00 PM for a grand feast at the Toadwort School of Magic & Mayhem. Headmaster Professor Bumblebee, has invited all the students, teachers, and...

Storytime Science

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 W Aztec Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us outside by the playground at Octavia Fellin Public Library Children’s Branch every Wednesday at 11:00 AM for stories, songs and science! • August 4th, 2021 • August 11th, 2021 • August...

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

