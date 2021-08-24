Cancel
Sonora, CA

Sonora events calendar

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 7 days ago

(SONORA, CA) Sonora is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sonora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIbG7_0bbOpuYa00

Gold Rush Days at Columbia State Historic Park

Columbia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 22708 Broadway St, Columbia, CA

Date/Time Date(s) - 08/28/2021 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Location Columbia State Historic Park - Historic Schoolhouse Categories See inside special exhibits, stores and residences not regularly open to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEFlX_0bbOpuYa00

Excursion Train

Jamestown, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10501 Reservoir Rd, Jamestown, CA

Celebrating 50 years of excursion trains, Railtown 1897 SHP and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are pleased to welcome guests aboard the historic Sierra Railway. Ride behind a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrkjK_0bbOpuYa00

Curry night

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We have been asked several times about our curry and vegan dishes. So we present to you our curry night which will include chicken tikka masala, garlic naan, rice, dhal (lentil soup vegan) and a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGMym_0bbOpuYa00

Rise & Shine Yoga

Sonora, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Address: 13947 Mono Way ste c, Sonora, CA

Join us for this creative Yoga class combining dynamic movements, active postures, stretching and relaxation. With regular practice you will build strength, improve your posture and breathing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhinl_0bbOpuYa00

Docent Training

Columbia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 22708 Broadway Street, Columbia, CA 95310

If you are interested in California gold rush history and teaching others, become a docent at Columbia State Historic Park!

