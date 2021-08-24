Live events Americus — what’s coming up

(AMERICUS, GA) Live events are coming to Americus.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Americus area:

Southland Raider Run Americus, GA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 Southland Rd, Americus, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Southland Raider Run, hosted by Southland Academy in Americus GA. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Lily's Southern Boutique Americus hosting Silhouette Artist Edward Casey Americus, GA

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 116 North Jackson Street, Americus, GA 31709

Former top-selling artist with Walt Disney World, Edward Casey, will be creating hand cut classic silhouettes $35. SIGN UP NOW!

3rd Annual Jubilee International Symposium Americus, GA

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 800 GSW State University Drive, Americus, GA 31719

Collaborations for Peace through World Languages and Global Initiatives K-12 and Higher Education #UnityinCommunity

Tri County High School Class Reunion - Classes 80-84 Ellaville, GA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 Mount Zion Road, Ellaville, GA 31806

Class Reunion with Catered Food from 5:00 p.m. - 12:30 am. Music - Showcase class talent

119th Church Anniversary Americus, GA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Bumphead Rd, Americus, GA

119th Church Anniversary at Allen Chapel AME Church, 132 Bumphead Rd, Americus, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am to 01:00 pm