Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, NC

Live events Clinton — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 7 days ago

(CLINTON, NC) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOKtQ_0bbOpp8x00

Grape Escape

Clinton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 82 TWISTED VINES LN, Clinton, NC 28328

Twisted Vines Vineyard is excited to host the 2nd Annual Grape Escape! It is an event for all ages you don't want to miss.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OMze_0bbOpp8x00

The Age of the Dinosaur

Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Age of the Dinosaur at 303 E Broad St, Dunn, NC 28334-4922, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlkBq_0bbOpp8x00

Music in the Courtyard - Exacta Duo

Rose Hill, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 505 N Sycamore St, Rose Hill, NC

Duplin Winery features local musicians for you to enjoy as you unwind and sip wine on our patio. We invite you and your family to visit us for a relaxing and fun time, filled with live music and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHBkt_0bbOpp8x00

What's New from Baby Lock Tech 2021

Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 360 Faison Hwy, Clinton, NC

It's that time of year again! We still didn't get to St. Louis this year...but we still have exciting news to share! We can't wait to show off the new machines and products. Not to spoil the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyCsL_0bbOpp8x00

Blair & Jay

Newton Grove, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Blair & Jay return to PSG to play your favs...come out and enjoy a great night of food, fun & music!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Clinton Voice

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
96
Followers
332
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, NC
Government
City
Rose Hill, NC
City
Clinton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Blair Jay#Psg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy