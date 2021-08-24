Live events Clinton — what’s coming up

(CLINTON, NC) Clinton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clinton area:

Grape Escape Clinton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 82 TWISTED VINES LN, Clinton, NC 28328

Twisted Vines Vineyard is excited to host the 2nd Annual Grape Escape! It is an event for all ages you don't want to miss.

The Age of the Dinosaur Dunn, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Age of the Dinosaur at 303 E Broad St, Dunn, NC 28334-4922, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

Music in the Courtyard - Exacta Duo Rose Hill, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 505 N Sycamore St, Rose Hill, NC

Duplin Winery features local musicians for you to enjoy as you unwind and sip wine on our patio. We invite you and your family to visit us for a relaxing and fun time, filled with live music and...

What's New from Baby Lock Tech 2021 Clinton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 360 Faison Hwy, Clinton, NC

It's that time of year again! We still didn't get to St. Louis this year...but we still have exciting news to share! We can't wait to show off the new machines and products. Not to spoil the...

Blair & Jay Newton Grove, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Blair & Jay return to PSG to play your favs...come out and enjoy a great night of food, fun & music!