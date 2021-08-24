Lucedale events coming up

(LUCEDALE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Lucedale calendar.

Gallery Night at Red Beard's Outfitter Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 4354 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36608

Mobile has an amazing art scene that has suffered due to recent events.

PTO Meeting Lucedale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 689 Church St, Lucedale, MS

NOTICE A PTO meeting will be held August 26, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at L.C. Hatcher in the auditorium to elect officers. Although everyone is welcome to attend, only PTO members that have paid this...

Girl Get Your Life Together Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4124 Twisted Run Lane, Vancleave, MS 39565

Build Your Personal Life Blueprint in 8 Areas of Wellness

Lafayette Avenue Market Leakesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

An open Market, located on Lafayette Avenue, for the businesses in Leakesville to showcase and sell their goods, for the local artisans to sell their wares, and also homebased business vendors...

Selfiescape MS Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11988 Mississippi 57, Ste D, Vancleave, MS 39565

Join us at the MS Gulf Coast’s first selfie experience!!