Lucedale, MS

Lucedale events coming up

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 7 days ago

(LUCEDALE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Lucedale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lucedale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWbmU_0bbOpoVS00

Gallery Night at Red Beard's Outfitter

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 4354 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36608

Mobile has an amazing art scene that has suffered due to recent events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2707Mc_0bbOpoVS00

PTO Meeting

Lucedale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 689 Church St, Lucedale, MS

NOTICE A PTO meeting will be held August 26, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at L.C. Hatcher in the auditorium to elect officers. Although everyone is welcome to attend, only PTO members that have paid this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMqHg_0bbOpoVS00

Girl Get Your Life Together

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4124 Twisted Run Lane, Vancleave, MS 39565

Build Your Personal Life Blueprint in 8 Areas of Wellness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32e886_0bbOpoVS00

Lafayette Avenue Market

Leakesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

An open Market, located on Lafayette Avenue, for the businesses in Leakesville to showcase and sell their goods, for the local artisans to sell their wares, and also homebased business vendors...

Selfiescape MS

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11988 Mississippi 57, Ste D, Vancleave, MS 39565

Join us at the MS Gulf Coast’s first selfie experience!!

ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

