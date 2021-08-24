Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talladega, AL

Talladega events calendar

Posted by 
Talladega News Flash
Talladega News Flash
 7 days ago

(TALLADEGA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Talladega calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Talladega area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezkvk_0bbOpncj00

Aiming High Clay Shoot

Talladega, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4387 Turner Mill Rd, Talladega, AL

Explore all upcoming clay events in Talladega, find information & tickets for upcoming clay events happening in Talladega.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5DFW_0bbOpncj00

Courtyard Pell City

Cropwell, Pell City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4313 Martin St S, Cropwell, AL

Courtyard Pell City at Courtyard Pell City, 4300 Martin St S, Cropwell, AL 35054, Cropwell, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Olnze_0bbOpncj00

Lakeside Live

Cropwell, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2801 Stemley Bridge Road, Pell City, AL 35054

Music Festival free to the public at Lakeside Park in Pell City Car Show and motorcycle ride All benefiting the Pell City Police and Fire

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03UDVO_0bbOpncj00

Business Builder Breakfast

Pell City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1000 Bruce Etheredge Pkwy #105, Pell City, AL

Join us for the Pell City Chamber Business Builder Breakfast! Networking for your business, door prizes, and special guest speaker Bro. Jacky Connell speaking about Leadership. This event is FREE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4k6h_0bbOpncj00

North Area Joint Federation

Talladega, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Shocco Springs Rd., Talladega, AL 35160

An outdoor fun & interactive worship experience to bring the FUN back to worship.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Talladega News Flash

Talladega News Flash

Talladega, AL
236
Followers
342
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Pell City, AL
City
Talladega, AL
Pell City, AL
Government
Talladega, AL
Government
City
Clay, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Al Explore#Al Courtyard#Al 35054 Music Festival#Al Join#Al 35160
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy