Sequim calendar: What's coming up

(SEQUIM, WA) Live events are lining up on the Sequim calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sequim:

Summer at the Wharf — Port Angeles Wharf Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 E Railroad Ave, Port Angeles, WA

Friday evenings at The Wharf are the place to be this summer 2021. More info to come.

Music in the Park - Buck Ellard Band Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 350 N Blake Ave, Sequim, WA

Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music Tuesday evenings throughout the month of August. Food and beverages available for purchase.

Pizza @ John Wayne Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 2634 W Sequim Bay Rd, Sequim, WA

We're back at the beautiful John Wayne Waterfront Resort! Come for a freshly made Italian pizza every Wednesday evening in August 4:30 - 7:30! There's picnic tables and a nice park for kids...

PAWA Paints Elwah River -- Olympic Peninsula 2021 Port Angeles, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1930 Olympic Hot Springs Rd, Port Angeles, WA

Come ready to paint! For PAWA members only. Attendees limited to 20 for this paint-out.

1st Annual Sequim Elks Golf Tournament Sequim, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 109 Hilltop Dr, Sequim, WA

When: Saturday, August 28 Registration 8-8:30 am The shotgun start at 9:00 am Where: Sunland Golf Club, Sequim, WA Format: 4 Person Rodeo Scramble Cost: $100.00 per person/ $70.00 (Sunland member...