Sequim calendar: What's coming up
(SEQUIM, WA) Live events are lining up on the Sequim calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sequim:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 115 E Railroad Ave, Port Angeles, WA
Friday evenings at The Wharf are the place to be this summer 2021. More info to come.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 350 N Blake Ave, Sequim, WA
Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music Tuesday evenings throughout the month of August. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 2634 W Sequim Bay Rd, Sequim, WA
We're back at the beautiful John Wayne Waterfront Resort! Come for a freshly made Italian pizza every Wednesday evening in August 4:30 - 7:30! There's picnic tables and a nice park for kids...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1930 Olympic Hot Springs Rd, Port Angeles, WA
Come ready to paint! For PAWA members only. Attendees limited to 20 for this paint-out.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Address: 109 Hilltop Dr, Sequim, WA
When: Saturday, August 28 Registration 8-8:30 am The shotgun start at 9:00 am Where: Sunland Golf Club, Sequim, WA Format: 4 Person Rodeo Scramble Cost: $100.00 per person/ $70.00 (Sunland member...
