Marion, IL

Marion events coming soon

Marion News Beat
 7 days ago

(MARION, IL) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

AHA PALS Initial One day ($140) Seat Hold $70.00

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959

This is the initial AHA PALS course for first time students or those whose provider card has expired.  T

Mark Bishop LIVE

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1200 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, IL 62959

Mark Bishop is one of the best-known southern gospel Songwriters and Performers in the United States. Join us for a night of story and song.

BLS (CPR, AED, Choking) $10 Seat Hold/$55 Balance at Class Required

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959

BLS is American Heart Association's (AHA) Basic Life Support highest certification for CPR, AED, Choking of Adult, Child & Infant victims.

Ben & Noel Haggard

Marion, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

Merle Haggard is considered the Greatest Country musicians to ever live and on March 4th his sons Ben and Noel Haggard will pay tribute

ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

