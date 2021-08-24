Marion events coming soon

(MARION, IL) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

AHA PALS Initial One day ($140) Seat Hold $70.00 Marion, IL

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959

This is the initial AHA PALS course for first time students or those whose provider card has expired. T

Mark Bishop LIVE Marion, IL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1200 Tower Square Plaza, Marion, IL 62959

Mark Bishop is one of the best-known southern gospel Songwriters and Performers in the United States. Join us for a night of story and song.

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion, IL 62959

BLS is American Heart Association's (AHA) Basic Life Support highest certification for CPR, AED, Choking of Adult, Child & Infant victims.

Ben & Noel Haggard Marion, IL

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion , IL 62959

Merle Haggard is considered the Greatest Country musicians to ever live and on March 4th his sons Ben and Noel Haggard will pay tribute