Madisonville, KY

Live events on the horizon in Madisonville

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 7 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) Madisonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madisonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yP5jn_0bbOpUno00

FUZED Relationships 101: Building Community Young Women’s Small Group

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join FUZED for this young women's small group building relationship and community in faith. Details are shared each Wednesday at FUZED midweek services.

PULSE: 33 The Series

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1055 N Main St, Madisonville, KY

Brad Matheny is leading a PULSE small group elective study for men beginning Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Covenant Community Church. "33 The Series" is an in depth study for men modeled by Jesus...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yA6hg_0bbOpUno00

MCC Spirit Day!

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2000 College Dr, Madisonville, KY

Show your MCC pride and join us in the Quad outside the Student Center for MCC Spirit Day. Get free lunch, participate in the t-shirt giveaway, play games, and visit the clubs and organizations...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtjYH_0bbOpUno00

Let's Have A Tea Party!

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for a tea party! Come dressed in your Sunday best to sip "tea" (hot chocolate), eat fancy sandwiches and sweets, and make fun crafts! This event is recommended for ages 4 years old and up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lHha_0bbOpUno00

Western Kentucky Speedway Exciting Night of Racing

Madisonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1245 Happy Ln, Madisonville, KY

Grandstands open at 4:30 pmHot Laps at 6:45 pmRacing begins at 7:00 pmGENERAL ADMISSIONAdult - $10Ages 8 & Under - FREEPITSAdults - $30Ages 3-8 - $10Under 3 - FREECLASSES RACINGStreet Stock, Rusty...

